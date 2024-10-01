Colorado's Bounce House beatdown has many analysts changing their tune
The Colorado Buffaloes have captured national attention for several reasons this season, from their revamped roster under Deion Sanders to their improbable victories. After the game against UCF in Orlando, the narrative surrounding Colorado shifted dramatically once again.
Departing from Boulder earlier than expected to avoid Hurricane Helene, the Buffaloes arrived in Orlando prepared, not only to escape the weather but also to make a statement. What followed was a performance that many within the college football world had not anticipated, a complete win that sent shockwaves through both the pundits who doubted them and the supporters who have long believed in them. This game, for many of the players and Coach Prime himself, was a homecoming in more ways than one.
Leading into the game, much of the discussion surrounding the Buffaloes centered on their potential. The team’s detractors had drawn clear lines in the sand: If Colorado finished with five or fewer wins, they would be dismissed as a failed experiment—an AAU football team, as described by analysts like Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum. The Buffaloes would be nothing more than a collection of talented but unstructured players unable to compete at the highest level. However, should the team surpass expectations and win seven or more games, they would undeniably be in the bowl conversation, with nine or more wins even putting them in contention for the Big 12 Conference Title game. It was a pass/fail situation, and thus far, Colorado seems to be tipping the scales toward success.
Colorado’s dominant win over UCF was a critical moment, one that was as definitive as it was unexpected. Entering the game as a 14.5-point underdog, the Buffaloes dismantled UCF by 27 points. It was a victory so comprehensive that no "yeah, but..." explanations could follow. In prior games under Coach Prime, Colorado had either secured explosive wins or relied on late-game heroics, but this was different—it was a complete team performance. The Buffaloes excelled in almost every aspect of the game, with their defense, offense, and special teams working in harmony to secure a win that was not just about points on the scoreboard but about the statement they made to the rest of the college football world.
The most significant shift following this game, however, was not just within the walls of Colorado’s locker room but in the broader college football media. Those who had been some of the most vocal critics of Coach Prime, including Paul Finebaum and Matt Barrie, seemed to reverse course. Finebaum, who had previously dismissed Colorado as “not legitimate,” publicly acknowledged the team’s dominance and Sanders’ ability to manage the team through adversity. He admitted that despite his prior criticism, Sanders deserved credit for what the Buffaloes had achieved. Barrie, too, expressed a change in tone, acknowledging that Coach Prime had begun focusing on building a program, not just a brand.
Other voices in the college football media echoed this sentiment. Joel Klatt, a former Colorado quarterback and now a top analyst for Fox Sports, has maintained a more optimistic outlook on Colorado throughout the season. Still, even Klatt was quick to point out how the UCF game elevated the Buffaloes’ status within the national conversation. He emphasized that Colorado had raised its ceiling—if they could replicate the level of play they demonstrated against UCF, the Buffaloes could beat anyone in the Big 12. While Klatt acknowledged that no team plays to its ceiling every week, he underscored the point that Colorado’s potential had increased, making them a legitimate contender.
Josh Pate, known for his analytical approach to college football and reluctance to jump on hype trains, also gave Colorado its due. He called the victory over UCF the most impressive win of Sanders’ tenure at Colorado so far, citing how the team defied history by winning on the road as a double-digit underdog. JD Pickell of On3 echoed these sentiments, noting that while Colorado is not yet a finished product, they are trending in the right direction. Their ability to win convincingly, even in what could have been a letdown spot, suggests that the Buffaloes are more resilient than previously thought.
Even Stephen A. Smith, who has long been a friend of Coach Prime, seemed to shift his stance on Colorado. After being somewhat skeptical in the early parts of the season, Smith now believes that Travis Hunter, Colorado’s standout player, should be the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. He also hinted that Shedeur Sanders could be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, a significant shift in the conversation around the team’s prospects.
The narrative surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes has transformed in a matter of weeks, with the UCF game serving as the turning point. The team’s performance forced the national media to take notice, with many acknowledging that Colorado’s ceiling has been raised and that they are now a legitimate player in the Big 12. While the season is far from over, and the team will need to continue winning to maintain this level of relevance, it is clear that Coach Prime and the Buffaloes have arrived. The question is no longer whether they are legitimate but how far they can go. For Colorado fans, the answer seems to be: as far as Coach Prime can take them.