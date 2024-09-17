Colorado's Shilo Sanders stays "on brand" for the sake of a comeback in Big 12 opener
Shilo Sanders found himself at the center of a light-hearted moment that played into the narrative that Colorado "plays for clicks."
During a practice session, the Buffs defensive back who is recovering from a broken arm sustained in Nebraska, jokingly told Well Off Media, "Alright y’all, since we play for clicks, if this video gets to 200k I’m going to play this weekend.” While clearly a joke, Shilo’s jab highlighted the playful nature of the Sanders family and their awareness of the media buzz surrounding Colorado football.
Shilo’s injury, which required surgery, has sidelined him for the past couple of weeks. It comes after spending the entire fall camp in a yellow no-contact jersey after shoulder surgery. Coach Prime noted that Shilo is a fast healer and is expected to miss only 2-3 weeks, putting him on track to return for Colorado's early Big 12 schedule. However, his availability for upcoming games remains uncertain, as his recovery timeline suggests he might not be ready for their next matchup.
Despite the injury, Shilo remains in good spirits, even recounting the surreal feeling of his broken arm during a tackle against Nebraska. He described how his arm felt disconnected, emphasizing that it wasn’t painful due to the adrenaline of the moment. The injury temporarily halts his and his brother's signature touchdown celebration, the watch flex, adding a humorous note to his recovery period.
While Shilo heals, the Sanders brothers are still well represented on the field by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is having a standout season with nearly 1,000 passing yards. Alongside the Buffs "Grown" QB, two-way star Travis Hunter continues to shine on both offense and defense, making Colorado one of the most electrifying teams in college football this season. As Shilo works towards his return, Colorado fans eagerly await the full reunion of the Sanders brothers on the field.