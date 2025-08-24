SI

New Video Shows Bills Player’s Dirty Move Before Shilo Sanders's Punch

Bills' Zach Davidson seemed to get in a cheap shot before Sanders punched him.

Kristen Wong

Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders was ejected from Saturday's preseason game after throwing a punch at a Bills' Zach Davidson.
Shilo Sanders made headlines for the wrong reasons Saturday night after he got into an on-field fight with Bills tight end Zach Davidson during the Buccaneers-Bills preseason finale.

In the second quarter, Sanders threw a punch at Davidson right in front of a ref, who immediately ejected the Colorado product from the game. Sanders has since been waived by Tampa Bay, with coach Todd Bowles calling his punch "inexcusable."

There's really no excuse for Sanders letting his temper get the best of him—but, a closer look of his dust-up with Davidson shows that the Bills tight end may have incited Sanders with a cheap shot.

As Sanders and Davidson got tangled up with each other, Davidson could be seen sticking his fingers through the Bucs safety's facemask, just seconds before Sanders threw a punch.

Catch that moment in the zoomed-in video below:

Bowles appeared to argue with the refs afterward about why Davidson wasn't penalized for his involvement in the fight. In the end, Davidson got the last laugh against Sanders, and may have gotten away with a penalty, too.

