Biggest Position Battle Emerging After Colorado's Transfer Portal Overhaul

Losing offensive tackle Jordan Seaton meant a lot of things for the Colorado Buffaloes, but stability wasn't one of them.

It opened a realm of options for coach Deion Sanders to rely on along his offensive line heading into 2026. Seaton was "The Franchise," one of the best linemen in the nation and a future first-round NFL draft pick, so shoring up his absence is key to returning numerous investments, from quarterback Julian Lewis to offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Offensive Line Up For Grabs After Jordan Seaton's Departure

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Buffs now have 11 offensive linemen with starting experience, seven of whom are transfers. Many of them have spent time at power programs, giving the trenches some pedigree for the fall.

It's a slight alteration to last year's line, which had two starters who came in from Group of Five schools. Its most successful five had Seaton anchoring the left side with former Memphis Tiger Xavier Hill and Louisiana Tech Bulldog Zarian McGill. Zy Crisler (Illinois) and Larry Johnson (Tennessee) held down right guard and right tackle, respectively.

After all but Johnson departed, it required a portal overhaul. Their tackle room has seen four transfer additions who combined for over 1700 snaps over 23 starts last season.

Bo Hughley headlines the bunch. The former Georgia Bulldog is poised to take over Seaton's spot after starting two games and not allowing a sack. In a win over Tennessee, he had a breakout performance and had a chance to ascend into his junior year, but he's instead electing the Buffaloes.

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

MORE: Jordan Seaton Transfer Portal Could Lead Him To Big-Time Programs

MORE: Why Demetrius Hunter Could Become An Instant Starter For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Updated Transfer Portal Rankings

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

At 6-7 and 295 pounds, Hughley projects well to replace Seaton and could compete for the right tackle spot as well.

Another option for Lewis's blindside blocker is Jayven Richardson, who joined the Buffs after two seasons with the Missouri Tigers. He made 16 appearances and started twice as his line's sixth man, mostly at left tackle.

Richardson began his career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, where he earned Division I offers from Ole Miss, Auburn, and Texas Tech. He chose Mizzou and made his first career start against South Carolina last September. He didn't allow a sack in a win and started the next week, a thorough beatdown of UMass.

Colorado's newest lineman is Leon Bell, who spent last season with the Cal Golden Bears after stops at Kilgore Community College and Mississippi State. The 6-8, 330-pound native of Dickinson, Texas, started once in six appearances over two years with the Bulldogs before starting eight games (583 snaps) at right tackle last season.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes also nabbed former Rutgers Scarlet Knights stalwart Taj White, a versatile piece with 20 starts over the last two seasons at left guard, left tackle and right tackle. He made 11 starts on the right last fall and has played over 1,500 snaps in his career.

Those names should test Johnson's starting status from last season. The returning Phillip Houston should as well, who started at Colorado for most of 2024 before an ACL injury that kept him out of this past fall. The Buffs also added a coveted high school recruit at tackle in Xavier Payne.