Deion Sanders believes NFL teams are hiding interest in Shedeur by 'hating on him'
Deion Sanders recently expressed a provocative theory about the criticism surrounding his son’s NFL Draft stock.
During a surprise appearance on Shedeur’s 2 Legendary podcast, Coach Prime suggested that the negativity might be strategic. “Why are you the only kid in the draft they hatin' on? You know why? Because they want you to slide to they team. It’s games,” Sanders said, hinting at NFL teams employing tactics to downplay Shedeur’s abilities in hopes of drafting him at a lower pick.
Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks available for the 2025 NFL Draft, alongside Miami’s Cam Ward. Despite the draft being considered weaker for quarterbacks, both players are projected to be early first-round selections. Current speculation links Shedeur to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick, though other teams such as the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and New York Giants also loom as potential destinations.
The Browns’ situation is particularly intriguing. Following a series of quarterback injuries, including Deshaun Watson’s Achilles tear in Week 7, Cleveland has struggled with stability at the position. With nine different starting quarterbacks over consecutive seasons, the Browns may prioritize drafting a young, promising signal-caller. While Sanders is an attractive option, where he lands remains uncertain.
In 2024, Shedeur demonstrated elite performance, completing 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, along with four rushing scores. His quarterback rating of 168.2 solidified him as one of college football’s premier players. His ability to consistently deliver in high-pressure situations has made him a highly sought-after prospect.
As the NFL Draft approaches, Shedeur’s stock will be under intense scrutiny. Whether the criticisms surrounding him are genuine or part of a larger strategy remains to be seen. For now, one thing is certain that Deion Sanders will continue to champion his son, and the draft process will only add intrigue to Shedeur’s journey to the NFL.