Deion Sanders Competing With Alabama, Texas A&M for Four-Star Tight End Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes are ramping up spring practices, but the coaching staff's activity on the recruiting trail hasn’t slowed. Coach Deion Sanders is now turning his attention to boosting the offense, with interest in a promising four-star tight end.

That target is Sam Faniel out of Benedictine High School in Virginia.

Rivals reporter Greg Biggins recently caught up with Faniel, who shared that some of the most aggressive programs in his recruitment include Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Colorado.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have a clear need at tight end, with senior Zach Atkins projected to start despite totaling just 149 career receiving yards.

That opening could make Colorado an intriguing option as Faniel works through his decision. If Sanders and his staff can keep building momentum in the relationship, the Buffaloes could put themselves firmly in the mix in what’s shaping up to be a competitive recruitment.

Deion Sanders Faces Heavy Competition for Sam Faniel

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The odds of Deion Sanders landing Sam Faniel appear slim, especially with strong SEC and ACC programs firmly in the mix. Arizona State, led by Kenny Dillingham, is another program that shouldn’t be overlooked in this recruitment.

Since Sanders arrived in Boulder, the tight end position hasn’t been a major part of the offense. Colorado has faced challenges with player development overall, and that issue has been even more noticeable at tight end, making it harder to sell the position to a prospect like Faniel.

Meanwhile, several of the programs pursuing him bring proven track records in development, particularly Alabama and Texas A&M. Both schools not only have a history of producing talent but also have clear needs at tight end, which could work in their favor.

That’s where the uncertainty around offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” offense comes into play.

If Marion can clearly show how tight ends will be utilized and developed within the scheme, it could give Colorado a real shot. If not, the Buffaloes may need more time to establish that identity before they can win out in a recruitment filled with established contenders.

Deion Sanders’ Player Development Questions Could Impact Recruiting

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The fact that the Buffaloes didn’t have a single player invited to the combine speaks to the program's standing under Sanders. Outside of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, it’s been difficult to point to consistent player development that translates to the next level.

Sure, Colorado is coming off a three-win season, but that alone doesn’t fully explain the lack of NFL opportunities. Sanders has leaned heavily on the transfer portal, and while that approach can provide short-term boosts, long-term development hasn’t consistently followed.

As disappointing as it is, the absence of combine invites isn’t entirely surprising given the program’s struggles to elevate talent beyond a select few stars. That’s where this becomes a real concern on the recruiting trail.

For recruits going through the process, especially ones with NFL dreams, development is just as important as getting noticed.

That’s something a player like Faniel is likely thinking about as he looks at his options. Until Colorado can show it can develop tight ends and consistently help guys reach the next level, this is probably going to be a tough battle for Sanders and his staff.