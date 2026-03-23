Deion Sanders Competing With Alabama, Texas A&M for Four-Star Tight End Recruit
The Colorado Buffaloes are ramping up spring practices, but the coaching staff's activity on the recruiting trail hasn’t slowed. Coach Deion Sanders is now turning his attention to boosting the offense, with interest in a promising four-star tight end.
That target is Sam Faniel out of Benedictine High School in Virginia.
Rivals reporter Greg Biggins recently caught up with Faniel, who shared that some of the most aggressive programs in his recruitment include Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Alabama, Texas A&M and Colorado.
The Buffaloes have a clear need at tight end, with senior Zach Atkins projected to start despite totaling just 149 career receiving yards.
That opening could make Colorado an intriguing option as Faniel works through his decision. If Sanders and his staff can keep building momentum in the relationship, the Buffaloes could put themselves firmly in the mix in what’s shaping up to be a competitive recruitment.
Deion Sanders Faces Heavy Competition for Sam Faniel
The odds of Deion Sanders landing Sam Faniel appear slim, especially with strong SEC and ACC programs firmly in the mix. Arizona State, led by Kenny Dillingham, is another program that shouldn’t be overlooked in this recruitment.
Since Sanders arrived in Boulder, the tight end position hasn’t been a major part of the offense. Colorado has faced challenges with player development overall, and that issue has been even more noticeable at tight end, making it harder to sell the position to a prospect like Faniel.
Meanwhile, several of the programs pursuing him bring proven track records in development, particularly Alabama and Texas A&M. Both schools not only have a history of producing talent but also have clear needs at tight end, which could work in their favor.
That’s where the uncertainty around offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s “Go-Go” offense comes into play.
If Marion can clearly show how tight ends will be utilized and developed within the scheme, it could give Colorado a real shot. If not, the Buffaloes may need more time to establish that identity before they can win out in a recruitment filled with established contenders.
Deion Sanders’ Player Development Questions Could Impact Recruiting
The fact that the Buffaloes didn’t have a single player invited to the combine speaks to the program's standing under Sanders. Outside of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, it’s been difficult to point to consistent player development that translates to the next level.
Sure, Colorado is coming off a three-win season, but that alone doesn’t fully explain the lack of NFL opportunities. Sanders has leaned heavily on the transfer portal, and while that approach can provide short-term boosts, long-term development hasn’t consistently followed.
As disappointing as it is, the absence of combine invites isn’t entirely surprising given the program’s struggles to elevate talent beyond a select few stars. That’s where this becomes a real concern on the recruiting trail.
For recruits going through the process, especially ones with NFL dreams, development is just as important as getting noticed.
That’s something a player like Faniel is likely thinking about as he looks at his options. Until Colorado can show it can develop tight ends and consistently help guys reach the next level, this is probably going to be a tough battle for Sanders and his staff.
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Tom Gorski is a beat reporter covering the Colorado Buffaloes On SI. A Northwestern Medill graduate, Tom has been featured on Sporting News, Yahoo, CBS Sports and other major publications. He covers a range of college and professional sports with a focus on in-depth analysis, insightful reporting, and storytelling that connects fans to the teams. Gorski also is a columnist for Notre Dame on SI and writer for the Charlotte Hornets On SI. With a deep passion for college football and basketball, he delivers engaging content that combines sharp analysis and firsthand coverage across digital platforms.Follow ThomasGorski33