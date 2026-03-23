Colorado Preparing to Host Their Best Potential Recruit in Deion Sanders Era

The Colorado Buffaloes will be hosting class of 2027 recruit Khalil Taylor for their spring game on April 11.

Khalil Taylor Coming to Boulder For Spring Game

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Khalil Taylor is a 5-11, 180 pound wide receiver out of Gisbonia, Pennsylvania. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 13 wide receiver in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. As a junior for Pine-Richard High School in 2025-26, Taylor had 33 receptions for 571 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The latest intel from recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman of Rivals detailed the upcoming schedule for Taylor and what teams are in the running.

“Nebraska, Georgia, and Ohio State are battling for position at the top…Indiana, Penn State, and Colorado are also still in play as visits ramp up,” Speigelman said. “He will return to Georgia next weekend and to the Colorado spring game. Indiana is also slated to get the one-time Penn State verbal on campus in April.”

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado offered Taylor back in February of 2026. If they were to land him, he would become one of the best incoming high school in recruits in the Coach Deion Sanders era.

In 2025 from March up until October, Taylor was committed to Penn State. He decommitted and his recruitment is now wide open with these six teams all pursuing him.

Colorado Needing Recruiting Boost

Nov 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders (right) talks with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have been ranked among the worst in the Big 12 the past two recruiting cycles. This was especially true for their 2026 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Colorado's 2026 class ranked as the 57th best in the country.

This was the second worst class in the Big 12, ahead of only the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Oklahoma State has a new coach this season and has primarily hit the transfer portal for their roster additions. Despite not having a new coach, the same has been true for Colorado.

The Buffs have 43 incoming transfers and just 18 high school commits in their 2026 high school recruiting class. It has been a theme for Colorado during the "Coach Prime" era. It's had its benefits but there's also downsides to it.

When Deion made the move from Jackson State to Colorado, he brought along his two best players with him in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. These two became two of the most promient players in college football in Boulder.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both brought home hardware for their individual performances in their final collegiate season in 2024. Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Hunter was named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner for his elite two-way play and was selected No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Colorado coming off a disappointing 2025 season in which they won just three games, it will be interesting to see how that impacts the future of their roster building.

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