Deion Sanders calls for "love over hate" after QB coach feuds with Bucky
Deion Sanders wasn't aware of the beef between Deion Sanders Jr and Quarterback Takeover coach Quincy Avery, but he was quickly caught up to speed on Wednesday afternoon. What started as a jab at Bucky turned into a back-and-forth between the two on X (Formerly Twitter).
Avery threw down a comment about Travis Hunter getting treated like a son by Coach Prime. "On the bright side if he thinks you are good enough he will also consider you one of his sons." It prompted Bucky to respond by saying, "You really b**** made." The two brought out the "Prime mob" to share their opinions.
This led to Avery tripled-down on Bucky by saying, "Man's a Jr getting treated like a stepson all because he couldn't backpedal. Damn shame." He came back to drop another comment. "You lashing out because you are your pops 4th favorite son? Behind a kid he just met a few years ago & he knew he was good at football."
The brush up forced Coach Prime to comment on everything. The Colorado Buffaloes coach wrote, "Wow. I didn’t know. Bucky told me a lil something about what it was really about. I’m praying for dude and his success. Can we love instead of Hate one another." In fact, Coach Prime and Avery have history with each other. They were pulled in for an NFL Network Pro Bowl special with Deshaun Watson, which came after he wanted to be traded away from Houston.
While Sanders is calling for peace, this is one of now the second time Bucky has called someone "B**** made" for a negative comment. Writer Mike Farrell criticized the Sanders family in multiple articles, which led Bucky to tweet at him saying, "You so b**** made dawg it don’t even makes sense… You wrote multiple articles talking down on the family, but when we finally respond we’re 'thin skinned.'"Bucky also went after Danny Kannel for his comments against the Sanders family, calling him a "Pure H**"
Former Denver Mayor believes Deion Sanders experiencing racial bias with media
Deion Sanders Jr. is the most fervent defender of Colorado football on social media from the Sanders family. If Coach Prime’s favorite child rankings were based on defending the family, Bucky would undoubtedly be at the top. His unwavering support for his father's program has made him a prominent figure in its defense, often using strong language against critics.
Bucky is the mastermind behind Well Off Media, which is the largest part of Coach Prime's media machine. He has documented the activities of the program and has shown his strong ties to CU.
The Sanders family is expected to remain in Colorado for an extended period, according to Coach Prime's Big Noon Conversation with Joel Klatt. While this prospect may not be well-received by everyone, it is a reality that Deion Jr. and his family's presence will continue to be significant in the Colorado football scene.