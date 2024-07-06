Deion Sanders Jr defends Ryan Garcia while condemning racial slurs
After making racist remarks about George Floyd and the Black and Muslim communities, Ryan Garcia said on Friday that he is "headed to rehab." The troubled boxer who was hanging out with the Sanders family over the Fourth of July holiday said he is "abolishing" the N-word from his vocabulary, and he "sincerely apologize[d] if I hurt and offended anyone."
Deion Sanders Jr went on the record and defended his friend. However, he condemned his actions, saying Coach Prime was planning on talking to Garcia in Miami over the weekend and they would get him the help he needs. He reiterated that there are no plans on abandoning him in the midst of the latest turmoil.
"I'm not going to let a moment ruin a lifetime," Sanders said via Well Off Media.
Garcia was a special guest for Colorado's Spring Game in April. His appearance came a week after his victory over Devin Haney, which was eventually ruled no-contest after a testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine. He has seemed to be on a downward spiral from that point on and was arrested for alleged damage to hotel in Beverly Hills last month. After he was booked by police, Garcia complained of a medical issue and was subsequently transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
This latest incident with Garcia seems to be a tipping point for many, including WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who expelled him from any activity with the organization on Thursday night. "We reject any form of discrimination," He wrote on X. "I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse." It's unclear if anyone at Colorado knew about Garcia's history of alleged substance abuse when he was invited on campus in April.
The Sanders family is celebrating the Independence Day down in Miami. They'll be back in Boulder next week to resume activities before heading to Las Vegas for Big 12 Media Days starting on July 9.