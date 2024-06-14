Deion Sanders' signature Nike Air DT Max '96 release sells out in minutes
The "Prime Effect" strikes again on Friday. Nike dropped Deion Sanders' signature Nike Air DT Max '96 to the public, which sold out in record time online and in stores. This comes after the initial teaser came five months ago with a "shock drop" sell out during Super Bowl weekend.
Nike had decided on June 14 as a hard release date for about a month. Outside of the first drop, there were limited events in Atlanta and Boulder prior to April's Spring Game. Both were tactics used to get people excited about the actual release. This is expected to be the first of a few releases. Sanders and Nike have revealed four Diamond Turf 3 colorways, along with Nike Air Diamond Turf 1's coming soon.
Looking ahead to next season, Nike’s initial plan was to outfit the entire Colorado Buffaloes football team with Diamond Turf 3 cleats. It makes sense after a select number of players essentially test drove them last season. Then release the shoes to the public in 2025. But due to the success of Prime’s media machine promoting it, Nike elected to move up the shoe release this year.
The Sanders family was present in a meeting with Nike and gave their feedback back in February. A new admission was the story behind the inspiration. Everything that is designed takes inspiration from somewhere else and "tells a story." We'll see if the rest of the Diamond Turf lineups will be made available to the public over the next two years.