Five Colorado Buffaloes Who Benefit Most From Brennan Marion's Hiring

There isn't a new sheriff in Boulder, but there is one heck of a deputy.

Coach Deion Sanders changed the narrative surrounding his Colorado Buffaloes just days into the offseason, hiring Sacramento State Hornets coach and schematic wiz Brennan Marion as offensive coordinator.

He arrives with eyes on many outside talents to shape a brighter tomorrow, but talent rests in Colorado's current core of scorers. It simply needed the right man to call the shots in 2025, and Marion has every trait needed to become that.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What current Buffs' fortunes changed most from Marion and his one-of-a-kind "Go-Go" offense?

Julian Lewis, Quarterback

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the most important relationships on any football team is between the quarterback and his play-caller. Colorado's staff failed in nurturing its prized freshman last season, but Marion presents the ultimate mulligan.

Marion's offense can be run-heavy but doesn't necessarily need a scrambling quarterback to succeed. All it needs is a sharp distributor, and Lewis meets that prerequisite.

His accuracy and poise dazzled throughout four appearances last season, completing 55 percent of his throws for 589 yards and four touchdowns with no turnovers. Clean play is vital for the Go-Go to get going, yet Lewis can color outside the lines when necessary. With an amicable offseason, it's a perfect pairing.

Micah Welch, Running Back

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

All of Colorado's running backs have greener pastures ahead with Marion in charge, but Welch has the most to scamper through. The rising junior ascended when called upon last season, leading the Buffaloes with 384 rushing yards.

He wasn't efficient (four yards/carry), but Marion's system should boost that immensely. The physicality and creativity he installed at UNLV and Sac State led to numbers as familiar to the "Coach Prime" era as North Sentinel Island.

Welch's explosiveness and balance could make him a primary benefactor, but Marion won't forget Dallan Hayden. He got better as the Buffaloes' season wore on and should thrive in a new scheme.

As should Colorado's newcomer running backs from 2025, Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor. Price showed elite burst and aptitude in space, while Taylor has versatile skills in the pass game and runs as hot as pepper sprouts.

Dre'lon Miller, Wide Receiver/Running Back

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Dre'Lon Miller (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Speaking of versatility, no Buff has more potential by both land and air than Miller. While his sophomore season was flooded with struggle, his emergence as a threat in Wildcat formations would be the tip of Marion's iceberg.

Miller logged over double the carries (46) than catches (20) in 2025 and found periodic success with 292 all-purpose yards. To create more consistency, Marion may open the playbook even further.

One of Colorado's brightest freshmen from 2024 slumped in year two, but further change in utilization may lift his spirits going forward.

Quentin Gibson, Wide Receiver

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quentin Gibson (15) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Gibson was one of the Buffs' most-used freshmen from last season, and he made his mark. The Texas native impressed as a kick returner, but Marion's rich history of mentoring speedy receivers could take his game up a notch.

Overseeing wide receivers for much of his coaching journey, Marion helped Pittsburgh's Jordan Addison win the Biletnikoff Award in 2021, then joined Texas and helped Xavier Worthy's development into a first-round NFL draft pick.

Gibson will be in a tight battle for reps alongside Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams and whoever Marion gets his transfer portal paws on, but his potential is unique. He has everything Colorado needs to elevate its deep passing game. Plus, it could translate to some house calls on special teams.