Big 12 Coaching Changes Might Impact Deion Sanders' Standing at Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason is winding down, and with it comes a closer look at expectations heading into next season. Few coaches in the Big 12 face as much pressure as Deion Sanders.

Sanders is entering his fourth season in Boulder and has yet to fully live up to the hype he brought from Jackson State. The Buffaloes have reached one Big 12 title game, but the other two seasons ended with losing records.

Last season was especially tough, finishing with just three wins—the first without quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

That loss of talent only adds to the pressure. Sanders has to deliver this season, particularly as other Big 12 programs have brought in new coaching leadership.

Change has been the theme across the conference this offseason. Four Big 12 teams will enter next season with new coaches, and if any of them find immediate success, it will put even more pressure on Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Athletic director Fernando Lovo, who did not hire Sanders, may also come under scrutiny if the program does not meet expectations, while questions about Sanders’ future may arise.

If Sanders can turn the program around, he will shut the mouths of his critics. He would also show that the Buffaloes have what it takes to compete with the best of the Big 12. However, if he fails to meet expectations, the program may be at a crossroads, with Colorado left behind as the conference’s up-and-coming teams move forward.

Which New Big 12 Coaches Could Make an Immediate Impact?

Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big 12 has seen many new coaches enter the league this offseason, but the success of Iowa State’s Jimmy Rogers and Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris may put even more pressure on Sanders. Both coaches have the ability to make an immediate impact in their new situations.

Rogers has been successful everywhere he has been in his coaching career, with a 33-9 record in three seasons as a head coach at Washington State and South Dakota State. He now has the opportunity to do whatever he wants at Iowa State.

Oklahoma State’s Eric Morris arrives in Stillwater with plenty of hype and an air-raid offense that could shake up the conference.

Morris brought quarterback Drew Mestemaker from North Texas to lead the offense, one of the top additions in the transfer portal. Running back Caleb Hawkins also joined, adding another big talent to the Cowboys' offense.

Morris has found success everywhere he’s coached, and Oklahoma State looks like the next stop where he can thrive.

The Big 12 is known for tough defenses, but Morris’ offense was nearly unstoppable last season, coming within striking distance of the College Football Playoff. With the resources and NIL backing he now has in Stillwater, he’s in a prime position to maximize his system.

If both Rogers and Morris hit the ground running, it only raises the stakes for Sanders.

The Cyclones and Cowboys could make immediate strides, while the Buffaloes risk falling behind. Sanders will need to show tangible progress this season, or the gap between the Buffaloes and the conference’s rising programs could widen even further.

Immediate Success Elsewhere Piles Pressure on Deion Sanders

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

While Colorado’s offseason on paper appears as strong as it did, it has come at a high price for Sanders. The loss of offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is a significant concern, and the addition of Rogers and Morris simply raises the stakes for next season.

While the potential for growth through the transfer portal is promising, the number of departures makes the stakes even higher. It is difficult for Sanders to succeed in Boulder if he cannot develop and retain talent consistently.

Next season, every game will be magnified.

Sanders will have very little room for error as he tries to make his vision a reality, and it is not just a matter of rebuilding the roster. It is proving that the Buffaloes have what it takes to compete on a regular basis in a conference that will not wait for them to get on board.

If Rogers and Morris come out swinging, it will be hard for Sanders to avoid comparisons and the need to keep up. The success of the Cyclones and Cowboys could very well make next season a defining one for whether or not Sanders can make the Buffaloes a legitimate contender.