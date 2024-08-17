Deion Sanders teases "Colorado Home" Nike Air DT Max '96 Labor Day weekend release
The anticipation for the college football season is building, and with it comes excitement for the latest sneaker release from Deion Sanders' signature Nike line. As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare to kick off their season against North Dakota State, Sanders teased the new colorway that pays homage to his team's iconic home uniforms. On social media, Sanders unveiled his retro Nike sneakers, which fans have dubbed the "Colorado Home" edition of the Nike Air DT Max 96.
The sneakers feature a striking black upper, accented by metallic gold spikes and Prime branding, perfectly mirroring the Buffaloes' black and gold color scheme. The design is completed with a rugged black and gold rubber outsole, giving the shoe a bold, fierce look. While Nike has yet to confirm an official release date, reports suggest that the latest Air DT Max 96 will drop on Labor Day weekend. It will come days after CU's home opener.
This version of the Diamond Turf will retail for $170 and will be available in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers, according to reports. However, fans eager to get their hands on a pair may face stiff competition. Nike has been strategically releasing Sanders' retro sneakers in limited quantities, creating a high demand and ensuring they sell out quickly both online and in stores.
Deion Sanders rejoining Nike goes beyond relationship with Colorado
Sanders is known for his larger-than-life persona and has brought immense star power to the Colorado football program, causing the "Prime Effect" in Boulder. His influence extends beyond the field, as his rejuvenated retro sneaker line has gained endorsements from high-profile figures like LeBron James, Lil Wayne, and others.
The second with Sanders at the helm starts in less than two weeks. Colorado opens the 2024 season against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State at Folsom Field on Thursday, Aug. 29.