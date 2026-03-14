Colorado Offensive Coordinator Tells Powerful Story From Junior College Days

Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion was brought in not only because of his ability to scheme an offense but also because of his ability to coach up and relate to his players.

Brennan Marion's Powerful Message to Colorado

In a recent video YouTube video from Well Off Media, Marion told his Colorado players a powerful story about his time being homeless while playing in junior college at De Anza College:

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"Something that I went through that I did not want to go through was being homeless in junior college," said Marion. "So, you know, taking you back to that age, I was 18 years old, I was in California, 2000 miles away from home, from Pittsburgh, went out to California. And you know, the first year I went there it was pretty set up for me and didn't go right and got to a point where I couldn't afford to live out there."

"And so I had to make a choice on like, do I go home and you know, do the family business at the time, which was not a good business? But they were making a lot of money and everybody was doing well. Or do I stay in California and try to make my dream happen? I had every excuse in the world to go back home. I lived out of a trash bag and a locker. I had one locker that I kept a lock on. I had probably like three pairs of jeans, a couple of shirts, two pair of shoes, and I rotated the outfits. I remember washing my clothes in the sink," Marion continued.

"I stayed in the training room, I stayed in the press box, I stayed in the hallway, I slept outside, I slept on the bus some nights. I slept in motels on El Camino. I don't know if y'all ever been on El Camino, but you don't wanna sleep in a motel on El Camino. Okay, I slept on the grass underneath the bleachers some nights. I did whatever it took to make sure I did not go back home," said Colorado's offensive coordinator.

Nov 15, 2008; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars safety Ernest Miller (5) and cornerback Brandon Brinkley (21) tackle Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Brennan Marion (4) in the fourth quarter at Robertson Stadium. Houston defeated Tulsa 70-30. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Building New Culture

Marion proceeded to tell the Buffaloes that he finished that season as the No. 1 wide receiver in junior college and ended the year with a 3.0 GPA. After junior college, Marion earned a scholarship to Tulsa where he turned heads as one of the most productive receivers in the country.

While spring camp offers coaches the opportunity to install various schemes and help develop players, the Buffaloes are seemingly trying to build a culture with so many new faces on the team. Over 40 transfers have joined the program, and Marion and the Colorado coaching staff are now tasked with turning that group into a team.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

By opening up to his team, Marion is not only letting his players get to know him, but he is also motivating them and pushing them.

In the era of name, image, and likeness (NIL), Division I college football players are seemingly set up for success and might not face the same struggles that Marion did. Still, the Buffaloes can take Marion's message as proof of fighting through adversity.

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