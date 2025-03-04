Deion Sanders threatens to cut players over earrings
Deion Sanders delivered a stern warning to his team during his return to campus on Monday. His message was about discipline and accountability.
Sanders, known for his no-nonsense approach, addressed the team's ongoing struggle with penalties from last season, pointing out that being "last in the conference in penalties" is a clear sign of a lack of discipline. This was aimed at setting a higher standard as the Buffaloes prepare for the upcoming season.
The situation intensified when Sanders singled out a player who attempted to bypass team rules by wearing Band-Aids over his earrings.
Sanders has enforced a rule prohibiting earrings during practices and meetings, and the player's actions signaled defiance. Sanders used the moment to reinforce his expectations, asking the team, "What that mean? That mean you gonna do you right? Forget us."
The player's subtle rebellion led to a warning from Sanders. The coach made it clear that any further disregard for team rules would result in immediate consequences. “Come out here like that again, please. I promise you, you’ll be on the first thing smoking,” Sanders warned, leaving no room for misinterpretation.
This exchange shows Sanders' commitment to building a disciplined and accountable culture within Colorado’s football program.
After a decent 9-4 season, Sanders is setting the tone for an even stronger third season, beginning with spring practice session on March 11. The Buffs open the 2025 season against Georgia Tech on August 30 at Folsom Field.