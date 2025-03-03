Deion Sanders calls out NCAA for allowing fake 'hustler' agents
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders did not hold back in calling out the NCAA for its lack of regulations surrounding NIL deals and player commitments. Sanders described the current landscape as a "Wild West" filled with hustlers posing as agents, eager to exploit the lucrative opportunities presented by high school athletes' ability to secure endorsement deals.
Sanders expressed concern over the rise of these so-called agents who seek a cut of the earnings to funnel money to families. While some parents are genuinely invested in their children's athletic futures and act as their representatives, others are being approached by individuals who may not have the players' best interests in mind. This chaotic environment, according to Sanders, is unsustainable without proper regulations.
"It's not sustainable what's transpiring today," Sanders said on a recent episode of the 'Fully Loaded Podcast'. "It's going to have to be some rules invoked... I don't know where they [the NCAA] are. Nowhere to be found. How is that possible? Nowhere to be found. Stand up, NCAA. Stand up, please. It's just getting worse."
Sanders' call to action highlights the need for the NCAA to step in and create a more structured framework for NIL dealings. He argued that without clear guidelines and oversight, the system could lead to exploitation and instability, not only for young athletes but also for college programs nationwide.
Shedeur Sanders showed his true colors at NFL Combine
In addition to advocating for regulation, Sanders shed light on his recruiting philosophy. He emphasized that he looks for players who love football and are not solely driven by financial gain.
"I attract guys that want to play the game," Sanders explained. "They want some money, they want to be comfortable, but they love the game. I'm not attracting the guys that just want the bag because the bag is in the NFL, not NIL."
Colin Cowherd rips Shedeur Sanders over backwards hat at Combine
For Sanders, passion for the sport is paramount. He believes that genuine love for the game translates into better team dynamics and long-term success. His comments serve as both a critique of the current NIL climate and a reminder that at the core of college sports should be a love for the game—not just a payday.