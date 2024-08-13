Denver sports outlet mocks journalists questioning guns in Coach Prime's locker room
Deion Sanders is enjoying time after his birthday and counting down the days to Colorado's opener with North Dakota State. After Friday's confrontational press conference during CU's Media Day, Coach Prime wants the attention to subside and eventually be replaced with results on the field.
It has been nearly two weeks since a major report with allegations of guns and violence in Boulder was published. Yet, nothing official has been said by Sanders. We do know why he's not dealing with CBS and how "foul" they were towards him. But some of the context is still unclear.
One of the outlets who isn't beefing with Prime is DNVR. The fan platform driven by influencers who are tied to insiders from the program took issues with media members covering real stories in Boulder and even fired back on the assumed standard of journalism.
"There's this idea that there's this responsibility to like journalism or some bull**** like that to go into and ask the tough questions," DNVR host Ryan Koenigsberg said on Monday's podcast. "The only responsibility I feel when I'm there is to the fans. That's who I view I work for." He went on to say it's about bringing light to unsung players outside of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.
Koenigsberg continued to explain what his audience wanted to hear and questioned why Sanders would be asked about violence and more pressing issues. "A lot more than like, "Coach, are there guns in the locker room right now?" That some s*** people think needs to be asked out there," Koenigsberg concluded.
ESPN hits Deion Sanders with dose of reality after media shutdown
One of the most respected figures in Denver media is Altitude Sports' Vic Lombardi. The longtime host went to bat recently with the question of why nobody is holding Sanders accountable.
"The problem with covering Prime is... Most of the media that covers Prime... and I'm not trying to offend anybody here. And if I do, I don't give a S***. Most of the media that covers Prime kisses his ass," Lombardi said on a podcast Sunday. He went on to say the only people Sanders allows to cover are those who caters to his needs
Jason Whitlock uses three F-words to describe Coach Prime after unleashing on media
There's a blurred line for some people covering Coach Prime. They want to be accepted by the Hall-of-Famer, but being a fan should never earn you a seat in the press box.
Colorado is sixteen days away from welcoming North Dakota State into Boulder for the first-ever meeting on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET/TV: ESPN).