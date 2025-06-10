Shedeur Sanders Taking Selfless Approach to Browns' Quarterback Competition
The focus in Cleveland is on the Browns' quarterback competiton heading into the 2025 season. The Browns have a four-man competition for the starting job brewing between Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Though much of the attention toward the team heading into the regular season will be on that battle and who wins the starting gig, Sanders says he’s simply focusing on being a good teammate and improving through his first NFL offseason. He has made several impressive throws through OTAs and minicamp, but highlighted areas he can be better while speaking to the media.
“My goal is to be the best teammate," Sanders told reporters on Tuesday. "I view things as I got time. I got time to grow and mature and be able to understand the ins and outs of the defenses and be able to get the good insights from the vets in the room. I look at it as a plus, I got time to really have a great understanding. Whenever it's time for me to play, then it's time for me to play. But I'm not looking too far into the future about all that. I'm looking at every day in practice, because I had some misses out there today that we have to go in there and correct, reads, getting in and out of drops a little bit faster from under center. So that’s the main thing. I’m focused on the small things, and over time, the big things will happen.”
Throughout the pre-draft process, Sanders spoke with confidence about how he plans to turn a team around and help an organization win, but for now, he's more focused on the small areas he can get better rather than the bigger picture. With this focus, Sanders has worked with the vets—and Flacco in particular—to continue learning as he prepares for his rookie season.
The Browns hold mandatory minicamp from June 10-12, and will return for training camp in July.