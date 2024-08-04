ESPN analyst predicts Deion Sanders and Colorado will make postseason in 2024
Despite ending last season on a sour note, there is still plenty of hype around Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. The team has made significant improvements and head back to the Big 12 for the first time in 13 years. With all that said, what will CU's 2024 season look like now being less than a month out?
ESPN's Greg McElroy believes Sanders and the Buffs will take another step forward this year. During his latest episode of "Always College Football," McElroy claims the Buffaloes will be bowl bound, but don't get your hopes up of CU making the College Football Playoff.
The Buffaloes finished last season with a 4-8 record after starting the year undefeated in non-conference play. So, if Sanders can lead Colorado to a bowl game this season, that would certainly be a huge improvement.
There were numerous issues with the roster, and Sanders addressed most of those needs. As McElroy points out, Colorado has an entirely new offensive line built mostly through the transfer portal. They should reduce the 56 sacks from last season. Additionally, Shedeur Sanders needs to do his part with better pocket awareness and knowing how to make a "business decision" to keep the sack total low.
The defense will need to do their part as well. Sanders has added key players in the trenches, but the secondary will be tested often. This is where having a defensive coordinator like Robert Livingston will be vital to the Buffs success. The 4-2-5 hybrid scheme will feature Travis Hunter as a slot corner closer to the line. He'll be mixed up in coverage and more physical.
There aren't any notable easy wins for Colorado this year. If they can get past North Dakota State and Nebraska without falling in defeat, the vibes from last year will return going into a Week 3 rivalry matchup with Colorado State.
The pressure is undoubtedly on Sanders and his revamped squad to deliver a successful season. While McElroy's tempered optimism suggests bowl eligibility, the journey there will be a true test of Colorado's resilience and Sanders' leadership.