NFL scout believes Jerry Jones plans to dump Dak for "Prime Effect" in Dallas
As the NFL regular season approaches, contract negotiations between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have reached a standstill. Both parties have expressed confidence that an agreement will eventually be reached, but each passing day raises the possibility that Prescott's time with the Cowboys might come to an end.
Jerry and Stephen Jones have publicly declared Prescott as the future of the franchise, yet they hesitate to match the salaries of other starting quarterbacks. This discrepancy suggests they might be planning a different course internally. One potential direction involves targeting Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his father, Coach Prime.
An anonymous NFC scout believes Jerry Jones is weighing the advantages of having a Texas native, especially one who is the son of a former Dallas superstar.
NFL Executive on Shedeur Sanders: "You're drafting the family" with Prime as manager
"With the Dak contract mess happening and struggling to pay their other stars, you better believe that Jerry (Jones) has it in the back of his mind what the benefits of a young and cheap QB could be for that team if they crash and burn again in the playoffs," the scout told ESPN's Jordan Reid. "Imagine a home-state kid whose dad not only played for your franchise but was a highly successful player, and Shedeur is the type of player that'd embrace the star on the side of his helmet."
The prospect of Shedeur Sanders playing for the Cowboys is appealing. The franchise has not had a top prospect at quarterback for decades. And bringing "Prime Time" back to Dallas would a huge move. In fact, the topic of Sanders coming to Dallas was openly discussed at NFL Honors, with Jones saying he would love to have the Colorado QB with Cowboys.
Acquiring Sanders, who is expected to be a top-five pick, would be a calculated move. However, it seems unlikely unless Jones acts immediately with Prescott out. Despite postseason struggles, they have not posted a losing record with Prescott starting most games. Therefore, Jones must orchestrate a trade before Week 1 if he aims to secure a promising replacement through the draft.
Sanders and the Buffs open the 2024 season against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29.