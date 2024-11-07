ESPN's Paul Finebaum eats his words about Colorado being "Irrelevant"
The College Football Playoff rankings for Week 11 bring a notable shift in the college football landscape. In only his second season, Deion Sanders has propelled the Colorado Buffaloes to a No. 20 ranking, marking an unexpected triumph outside the 12-team CFP format. This ranking reflects the impressive strides the Buffaloes have made under Sanders’ leadership, even as skepticism persists, notably from ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.
Historically, Finebaum has been one of Colorado’s loudest critics. He has dismissed the team’s significance in the broader college football scene, explaining that while Sanders is charismatic and notable, the Buffaloes remain "irrelevant" in Finebaum’s view. He claimed, “Colorado isn’t important in college football… they’re irrelevant in the big picture.” Finebaum’s skepticism has been unwavering since the preseason, frequently doubting the Buffaloes’ ability to contend seriously within the playoff conversation.
However, Finebaum’s perspective appears to have softened. On a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, he expressed surprise at Colorado’s performance and potential, conceding, “I undervalued them and overvalued the rest of the league.” Though he doubts their chances against upcoming opponents like BYU, Finebaum acknowledged that Colorado has already made one of the most compelling stories in college football. The upcoming matchup against Texas Tech is critical, with Finebaum calling it a “tricky” test that could determine Colorado’s trajectory.
Since their Week 2 loss to Nebraska, Colorado has defied expectations, positioning themselves as serious contenders. Under Coach Prime’s guidance, they’ve turned doubters into believers, overcoming several upsets. With each victory, they build momentum and disrupt the conventional power dynamics of college football.
If Colorado manages to maintain their current path and secure a playoff berth, it could send shockwaves through the college football community, setting a historic precedent for future seasons. The Buffaloes’ playoff journey is a testament to resilience and transformation, promising to captivate the nation as the story of the year.