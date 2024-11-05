Deion Sanders shows concern over Travis Hunter's late-night on ATV and shooting range
Deion Sanders has made his admiration for Travis Hunter clear, particularly as he hits the road campaigning for the Heisman Trophy. Sanders recently shared an amusing story that details Hunter’s energetic spirit, which he witnessed firsthand at his property in Texas during Colorado's bye week. The story, filled with both humor and pride, speaks to Sanders’ fondness for his two-way star and his unwavering belief in Hunter’s potential.
Hunter was with Sanders at the Texas property, where he seemed to take full advantage of the relaxed atmosphere, albeit in his unique way. Sanders recounted to reporters how he heard a familiar buzzing sound in the early hours of the morning. “I just saw him,” Sanders recalled, painting a picture of a young man enjoying the freedom of a four-wheeler on a Texas night. Sanders was half-amused, half-worried as Hunter buzzed around the property, the sound of the engine giving the impression of high speed. “You better not fall off this darn four-wheeler,” Sanders remembered thinking, joking that if anything happened, he’d face the wrath of fans and critics alike.
In true Texas fashion, the property is sprawling, and Hunter’s joyrides included chasing deer that darted across the property. Sanders couldn’t help but shake his head in a mix of amazement and slight anxiety, watching as Hunter fearlessly tore across the land. “I’m not lying,” Sanders emphasized, adding humorously that Hunter was later at a shooting range, putting in rounds late into the night. Sanders joked about his mother’s likely reaction to the noise, though he was pretty sure she couldn’t hear it well enough to be disturbed.
The next morning, Sanders woke up to find Hunter already gone, but it wasn’t long before he saw him on TV, making dual appearances on ESPN’s College GameDay and FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. Sanders’ pride was palpable as he watched Hunter, who has been a critical figure in Colorado’s resurgence, now representing the program in front of a national audience.
Colorado will soon take on Texas Tech in Lubbock (4 p.m./TV: FOX), marking yet another important chapter in the Buffs' season. With Hunter’s undeniable talent and Sanders’ passionate support, the Buffs are ready to face the Red Raiders, hoping to continue making noise both on and off the field.