Former NFL MVP Cam Newton defends Deion Sanders: "CBS, you f'ed up"
Cam Newton is for his outspoken nature and recently voiced his opinion on the controversy involving Deion Sanders and CBS.
On his podcast, "4th&1 With Cam Newton," the former NFL MVP expressed his support for Sanders, strongly defending the Colorado Buffaloes head coach in his dispute with the network. "He was right, and I'm doubling down on that," Newton stated, pointing out the flaws in the way media outlets operate. He criticized how the rush to be the first to report often leads to inaccuracies, which can cause significant harm.
Newton didn't hold back in calling for accountability, particularly from major media companies like CBS. He emphasized the importance of holding people responsible for what they say and publish.
"When are we going to hold people accountable for the people they say, report, and blog? This is all about accountability here. CBS, you fu**ed up," Newton declared, demanding that networks take responsibility for their actions.
The controversy Newton referred to began when Deion Sanders shut down CBS Colorado's Eric Christensen during a press conference on Media Day. Sanders made it clear that he did not want to engage with CBS, alluding to an unresolved issue between himself and the network. Although Sanders did not specify what CBS had done, he made his stance known by refusing to interact with their reporters.
However, Sanders later attempted to smooth things over, assuring everyone that there were no lingering issues. At an open practice in Denver, Sanders reiterated that things were "good" between him and CBS, even offering to do a one-on-one interview with Christensen to clear the air. Despite the initial tension, Sanders conveyed that he held no ill will and that the matter was resolved.
Colorado opens the 2024 season in less than two weeks against North Dakota State. The 2nd-ranked FCS team will make their first-ever trip to Boulder on August 29. They'll look to shake up the Buffs early in front of a nationally televised audience (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).