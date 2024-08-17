Deion Sanders tells CBS reporter "We Good" after press conference meltdown
One week after a contentious press conference that included shutting down the Denver Post and CBS Colorado, Deion Sanders wanted to address his actions. The Colorado Buffaloes coach made it a point to tell everyone he cleared the air with CBS. He told reporters "We Good" at DPS All City Stadium in Denver after Friday's open practice.
Sanders asked if Eric Christensen from CBS was covering the event. Unfortunately, he was not in attendance. However, the host of Coach Prime's weekly show, Romi Bean, was at the stadium representing CBS. "God bless you. Tell (Christensen), he know," Sanders said. "I want everybody to know we was good then. It seems like we wasn't good. We're good. I love him and I appreciate him. Tell him I'll do a sit down one-on-one with him. We good. We good now."
Sanders didn't say anything about Sean Keeler from the Denver Post after not allowing him to ask a question. The history between the local columnist and the Buffs since Coach Prime wasn't hired has been good. Mostly due to Keeler's harsh opinions of Sanders about his tenure thus far in Boulder.
There hasn't been a clear reason as to why Sanders had beef with CBS. Many speculated it was due to the network publishing an article saying he was the second-worst coach in the Big 12. Shannon Sharpe said that was the case with Prime, but Phillip Duke from On3 had another version. The journalist friend of Sanders' claims a failed project between both sides was the reason for them to be at odds. However, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith threw out his thoughts on the matter on Friday, saying Sanders was upset with CBS for reassigning a story originally given to a Black writer.
Colorado opens the 2024 football season with North Dakota State on August 29 (8 p.m./ TV:ESPN).