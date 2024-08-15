Jason Whitlock compares Deion Sanders to unsavory character from 'The Wire'
Jason Whitlock launched a scathing critique of Deion Sanders following his first press conference of the 2024 college football season. The FOX Sports radio host harshly criticized the Colorado Buffaloes coach for his demeanor and responses, giving his performance an "F" grade.
According to Whitlock, Sanders appeared fragile, fraudulent, and feminine—traits that Whitlock found unbecoming of a head coach. The argument centered on Sanders’ perceived defensiveness, particularly in response to a bombshell report. The details allegedly described the culture within Sanders’ locker room as chaotic, likening it to a scene from the video game Grand Theft Auto, with reports of fighting, gambling, and a lack of control.
Instead of addressing these allegations with conviction, Whitlock claimed that Prime reacted with insecurity, and deflected from the "elephant in the room." He also took issue with Sanders' response to CBS Colorado reporter, Eric Christensen, suggesting that Sanders' frustration stemmed from his low ranking among Big 12 coaches. Despite finishing last in the Pac-12 the previous season, Sanders reportedly took offense to being ranked near the bottom in his new conference.
"All of this is ridiculous and incredibly thin-skinned," Whitlock said. "People are defending Deion for taking on a CBS reporter about something another CBS reporter wrote and refusing to answer questions... You know nothing about coaching, you know nothing about leadership."
Whitlock saw this as further evidence of Sanders’ insecurity, arguing that most coaches would use such rankings as motivation rather than reacting with what he described as "childlike" behavior. Overall, his assessment painted Sanders as a coach struggling to handle criticism and lacking professionalism. He argued the responses were unbefitting of a head coach at a Power 4 school, portraying him as less than confident and composed.
"You’re insecure about yourself as a head coach, about the environment and the culture you’ve established within your program, Whitlock added. "And you're sniffing and snorting your nose like ‘Bubbles’ from The Wire... He comes out on the defensive and then it just gets worse from there."
Colorado opens the season against North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).