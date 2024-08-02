NFL Executive on Shedeur Sanders: "You're drafting the family" with Prime as manager
As the 2024 college football season approaches, many people have speculated about where Colorado's Shedeur Sanders might land in the future. One thing that remains crystal clear is Deion Sanders could significantly influence the decision. NFL front office personnel anticipate the Hall-of-Famer will continue to play a pivotal role in his son's career even after Shedeur's tenure with the Buffaloes concludes.
According to ESPN's Jordan Reid, one NFC executive went on the record about "Daddy ball" saying, "Deion has been the kid's coach all of his life. Everyone knows that he's running that show, and that's not going to change moving forward."
The involvement of Deion Sanders in Shedeur's career raises questions for NFL teams. An NFC scout noted, "You're not only drafting Shedeur, you're drafting the family as well, and there will be varying opinions about that." This sentiment highlights the potential complexities that come with drafting Shedeur Sanders, as teams must consider the influence and involvement of his father, who is a high-profile figure in football.
Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter is "untouchable" to start fall camp
Shedeur Sanders began his collegiate career with two seasons at Jackson State, where he played under the direction of his father, Deion Sanders. In 2023, Shedeur followed his father to Boulder, joining the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, Shedeur is set to play what is expected to be his final college season under his father's coaching in 2024. Some mock drafts project Shedeur as a potential top-10 pick in the next NFL draft, reflecting his impressive performance and potential as a quarterback.
Deion Sanders has not been shy about expressing his opinions on his son's future in the NFL. In March, he told Chris Russo of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio that he had concerns about Caleb Williams, the top pick of 2024, going from Southern California to Chicago. "I don't want my kid going nowhere cold next year," Deion Sanders said. "He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season's over before it gets cold in Colorado. I'm just thinking way ahead. I don't want that for him."
Where ESPN has Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter going in 2025 NFL mock draft
Additionally, Deion Sanders mentioned on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that he has specific teams in mind for his son, as well as for Buffaloes cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter and safety Shilo Sanders. "I know where I want them to go," Sanders stated. "So, there are certain cities that ain't gonna happen… It's going to be an Eli [Manning.] We ain't doing it."
As the Buffs "Grown" QB prepares for a breakout college season behind an improved offensive line in Boulder, his potential as a first-round pick remains strong. If the 22-year-old can avoid more sacks and continue to develop his accuracy and throwing strength, he could solidify his position as a top prospect for the 2025 NFL draft. The involvement of Coach Prime in his son's career will undoubtedly be a factor that NFL teams consider as they evaluate Sanders' potential at the next level.