No. 20 Colorado going with non-traditional uniforms against Texas Tech
The Colorado Buffaloes will bring a non-traditional yet striking look to their Big 12 matchup against Texas Tech in Lubbock. Departing from their usual combinations, the Buffs are opting for a sleek, monochrome style featuring black helmets, crisp white jerseys, and black pants.
The bold color contrast is set to emphasize their unified presence on the field and adds to the intimidation factor against the Red Raiders. Enhancing the look, a majority of players will lace up in Deion Sanders' signature white Nike Air Max DT '96 shoes, detailed with black flames, connecting Sanders’ iconic style with the team’s revamped identity.
Entering the game with a 6-2 overall record and a 4-1 standing in the Big 12, Colorado is not only playing for style points but for serious conference implications. As they climb the rankings and gain momentum in the race for the Big 12 title, each game becomes a critical stepping stone. This was evident during Tuesday’s practice, where the team’s sharp focus and discipline caught the eye of Sanders, who called the Buffs a "Playoff team." In a moment that began with the team expecting corrections, Sanders instead gathered them to deliver praise. His words of encouragement highlighted their growth and collective dedication—a gesture that reinforced the confidence building within the Buffaloes as they push deeper into the season.
With kickoff at 4 p.m. ET on FOX, the No. 20 Buffaloes face Texas Tech aiming to extend their success. Their statement-making uniform reflects the grit and confidence they’re bringing to each game as they work to secure their spot in the conference championship conversation.