Op-Ed: Deion Sanders says athletes are under attack, but what about NFL before NIL?
College athletics have changed in more ways than anyone could’ve imagined. When Coach Prime shared his thoughts about players being attacked in this week’s press conference, he explained how the landscape has changed when it comes to being “hands-off” on amateur athletes.
However, historically, the NCAA’s definition of amateurism is cut and dry. Athletes weren’t paid for their name, image, and likeness. They also didn’t receive money for public appearances. If student-athletes want to be viewed as amateur athletes, then the NCAA should announce to all the college universities they need to alert businesses, boosters, alumni, collectives, and sports agents that NIL is ceasing under the current setup and programs will revert to amateur status. According to the NCAA Sanity Code, athletes were prohibited from receiving scholarships and were set up for those who could “demonstrate financial need or economic hardship.”
The harsh rule would have a lot of programs losing athletes that allow their sports program to compete at a high level. The NCAA didn’t allow athletes to start receiving scholarships until 1956 and that covered room and board. Any remaining fees were covered with a Pell Grant with most of the amateur athletes using the money left over for the quarter or semester to get extra food or send it to family members. I’m sure no athlete wants to revert back to those gloomy amateur days. Especially, when they’re given the opportunity to be compensated on the collegiate level like some professionals.
Coach Prime's argument about journalists are going after players because of the NIL money they make is a bit deceiving. The amount that some of these college athletes are making today is unprecedented. Most have never seen that kind of money before. Not to mention, all of them could use some type of financial guidance.
Take NBA superstar Lebron James as an example. When he was drafted as an 18-year-old right out of high school, he received a $100 million Nike shoe deal. Outside of the life changing contract, James assembled a team around him with Maverick Carter leading the charge to guide him through the troubled waters and making sure he was represented the right way with the media. This should be the approach these athletes should begin taking. Coach Prime’s own words speak volumes.
“NCAA, you’ve got a little problem,” Sanders said back in 2022. “With the NIL, which ain’t really NIL, because there is no name, image and likeness it’s just pay-per-view. That’s what they’re doing with the big boys. You can’t compete with that. But anyways… You’ve got a problem. When you start paying athletes like professionals, you get athletes acting like professionals.” He went on to say he wants players to worry about the NFL, not the NIL. It's a catchphrase he has said on more than one occasion since being at Colorado.
In the "information driven" era we live in, athletes post everything on social media for the world to see giving access for people to use as topics of discussion. Should journalists overlook athletes' inability to make the right decisions when posting on social media? Are journalists required to overlook athletes found breaking laws or any of the remaining NCAA rules that could impact their college program and the athlete's eligibility status? If that is what is being asked, and if it’s not done the athletes could possibly turn the tables on the journalist to expose them. The relationship between a journalist and a coach could become rigorous, creating unnecessary chaos.
I understand Coach Prime's reasoning behind standing up for the athletes who receive more criticism than others. Unfortunately, today’s college stars are no longer considered amateur athletes since they can make NIL money. This comes with a responsibility to themselves and the next generation when it comes to their NIL valuations. Like they say, “To whom much is given much is required.” If these college athletes are being compensated like professionals, journalists should evaluate them like professionals because amateurism is dead.