Coach Prime doesn't trust local forecast for Baylor, says "I'm a good weather man"
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to play their first Big 12 league game in 14 years, marking a significant moment for the program. Deion Sanders, in his usual confident and lighthearted manner, brushed off concerns about potential rain during the upcoming game against Baylor. When asked about the forecast, Sanders was optimistic about his chances showers wouldn't become a factor.
“We’ve got rain? What forecast you got?” Sanders said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. He then pulled out his phone to verify the details. “I’m one of those good weather (people) — when you say 60% (rain), I say there’s a 40% chance that it won’t.”
Coming off a 28-9 victory over Colorado State, Sanders downplayed the significance of returning to conference play, viewing it as just another game. “We know we’ve got to win no matter who’s on the opposing side,” Sanders remarked, emphasizing the team's consistent effort regardless of the opponent. Colorado’s last Big 12 game was in 2010, a loss to Nebraska, before their move to the Pac-12.
Baylor, who holds a 2-1 record, last faced Colorado in 2010, winning 31-25 behind a strong performance from Robert Griffin III. Sanders spoke fondly of the former Heisman winner, acknowledging his talent and their personal friendship. Despite Griffin’s ties to Baylor, Sanders expects him to feel torn about the upcoming game.
"I’m pretty sure he’s going to be conflicted inside," Sanders said. "Because he wants us to do our thing but that’s his alma mater. I’m pretty sure he’s going to be wearing green with probably a gold necklace on."
For Colorado, this matchup is about building momentum from their recent win. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders continues to shine, throwing for 310 yards and four touchdowns, while the offensive line is improving. Freshman running back Micah Welch and two-way player Travis Hunter also contributed key performances. This was the first time Colorado broke the century mark in rushing during the Coach Prime era. They led with a more balanced attack, which opened up the Buffs offense
Sanders also addressed the media's criticism of college players, particularly in the NIL era, urging for a more balanced approach. “Once upon a time, you guys never attacked college players," Sanders said. "Now they’re making more money than y’all, and some of y’all are envious and jealous about that,” Sanders said. So you’re on the attack. It was hands off a college player, because he was an amateur, remember that? Remember that, guys? Now it’s hands on, go at ’em, any kind of way you want. They’re making more money than me and I’m mad about it.”
With key players’ statuses uncertain due to injuries, including Dallan Hayden and Chidozie Nwankwo, Sanders is focused on keeping his team prepared and resilient. Baylor comes to Folsom Field for a Saturday night affair (8 p.m. ET/TV: FOX).