Colorado Buffaloes Making Bold Investments in Men's Basketball

Coach Tad Boyle's Colorado Buffaloes will see some much-needed green going forward.

On Saturday, On3's Oliver Hayes and Joe Tipton reported that Colorado plans to double men's basketball spending for next season. The shift comes amid growing pressure on new athletic director Fernando Lovo to prioritize Boyle's cash-strapped Buffs, especially after the intended transfer of star guard Isaiah Johnson.

Colorado Doubling Men's Basketball Budget

Jan 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo addressing the crowd following the first half against the Utah Utes at CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In the 2025 fiscal year, Colorado spent around $8.6 million on men's basketball, dead last among power programs. Doubling that would put annual expenditures at over $17 million, a mark that'd rank third in the Big 12 and 15th in the country.

While other schools are sure to raise the bar to continue adjusting to the NIL and transfer portal era, Colorado's budget increase is a crucial development. Boyle coached a young, fun roster to a step forward in 2025-26, but lost its centerpiece in Johnson, so retaining the rest is pressing.

Losing Johnson likely helped open up space to spend, but it's tough to find growth while facing a department-wide $26 million deficit, largely over a pricy football team and coach. Yet one way or another, Lovo found it, placing a gutsy bet on Boyle to improve his squad's standing in the loaded Big 12.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle reacts in the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With more financial support on the horizon, Boyle has greater incentives to keep plugging along in Boulder. The 16-year veteran is Colorado's all-time wins leader and mentor to 10 NBA draft picks.

Approaching college basketball's current climate will be easier, but adaptations remain necessary for Colorado to improve. The Buffs haven't made the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 in 57 years, the third-longest drought among Power Five schools.

There was no word on whether women's basketball will see the same spending boost, but it wouldn't be a surprise. Those Buffaloes have made the NCAA Tournament in four of the last five seasons, and Lovo gave longtime coach JR Payne a historic contract extension and raise on March 4.

Colorado Betting On Barrington Hargress?

Mar 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) advances the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes' first step was bringing back Johnson's running mate, guard Barrington Hargress. The UC Riverside transfer thrived in his first season with Colorado, averaging 14.2 points and a team-high 4.5 assists.

While not at the same volume as his previous stop, Hargress is finishing a spectacular junior year in terms of efficiency. He's shooting 53.1 percent from the field, 48.5 percent from 3 and 82.1 percent on free throws.

He also leads the Big 12 and is 10th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio this season (3.75-1). Barring a disastrous College Basketball Crown, he'll set the program record in that category.

Hargress has had an excellent college career that will likely end as the focal point of a power program.

“Barrington is a leader who is crucial to what we do as a team because he makes everyone around him better,” Boyle said in a school release Saturday, announcing he'd return for next season. “He is a top-tier point guard in the Big 12, the best conference in college basketball, and is the perfect player to build a squad around. He’s also a tremendous person, and I couldn’t be happier to have the opportunity to coach him another year.”