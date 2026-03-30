Colorado Forward Bangot Dak Drops Potential Hint at Transfer Portal Destination

The Colorado Buffaloes took three major hits in the transfer portal, one of which being star forward Bangot Dak.

Just a day after announcing he’d be entering the transfer portal, Dak made a cryptic post on Instagram, potentially teasing his landing spot. Here’s a look at that program, and a few others that could pursue Dak in the coming weeks.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jake Diebler directs his team against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

On Monday, Dak posted this video on his Instagram story:

The video creates speculation that this may be Dak’s destination in the transfer portal. It also raises questions about potential tampering, given the issue college athletics have had with it as of late, and the quick turnaround from Dak’s transfer portal announcement to the story post.

It is key to note, though, that the video features Buckeyes forward Amare Bynum, who hails from Omaha, Nebraska, just 58.7 miles away from Dak’s hometown in Lincoln, Nebraska. The video could hold little meaning outside of support for his fellow Nebraska forward. However, Dak has not been known to post videos from other programs in the past.

That said, Dak would fit right in with the Buckeyes. Not only would he get to play alongside his fellow statesman in Bynum, but he would fill a positional need for OSU.

The Buckeyes' only two other power forwards, Brandon Noel and Josh Ojianwuna, just completed their senior seasons, so OSU will need size in the frontcourt. The seven-footer would fit that mold well and give the Buckeyes time to develop incoming three-star forward Alex Smith to take over the role after Dak.

Saint Mary’s Gaels

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Joshua Dent (7) on the court during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Saint Mary’s Gaels are another good fit for Dak as he fills a major positional need for them as well. They are losing star forward Paulius Murauskas to the transfer portal, and with coach Randy Bennett taking the job at Arizona State, there’s a good chance the Gaels aren’t done losing talent either.

Dak would be a great place for new coach Mickey McConnell to start in the rebuilding process, as he brings the size and veteran presence the Gaels are losing in Murauskas.

However, as Dak looks to make a push towards becoming an NBA prospect, Saint Mary’s hasn’t been known for sending players of his stature to the league in recent years. Its only current NBA player is 6-11 center Jock Landale, who averages 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Atlanta Hawks. Landale went undrafted in 2018 and didn’t see playing time until the 2021 season with the San Antonio Spurs, when he played in 54 games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While Dak doesn’t fulfill the same need for Nebraska as he does at Saint Mary’s or Ohio State, the Huskers certainly deserve a mention.

Dak grew up just 10 minutes down the road from Nebraska’s campus, and while there was some interest in him out of high school, the Cornhuskers did not offer him a scholarship.

Despite that, Dak has always been open about his pride for Nebraska basketball.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) and forward Bangot Dak (8) celebrate defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I feel like there’s a lot of slept on players, pretty nice players [in Nebraska]” said Dak ahead of his freshman season at Colorado. “I want to bring my work ethic and a lot of energy because I know those are things that the crowd and the players feed off of.”

The Cornhuskers struggled with rebounding this season, finishing ninth in the Big Ten in rebounds per game with 34.9. In addition to that, their leading rebounder, senior forward Rienk Mast, just wrapped up his senior season.

If the Huskers believe Dak can give them the rebounding numbers they’ll be losing with Rienk, he could certainly be someone they target in the portal.