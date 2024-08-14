Op-Ed: Deion Sanders stands on business before tradition at Colorado
The current undertow for what's expected from the Colorado Buffaloes Football program has become a bit rough. As the start of the season grows closer, the conversations about local news outlets refusing to cause a ripple is the new normal with the Buffs. In some instances, this is justified because news makers want to keep the access and try to be a part of something they haven’t experienced in decades.
The excitement that Deion Sanders brings to the program keeps everyone invigorated, looking to make sure they're on the side of history. If Coach Prime is able to lead the Buffs to a winning season, like he was able to do multiple times while at Jackson State, the feelings stay strong. The financial gains and notoriety from the "Prime Effect" will be plentiful as long there is nothing negatively is said or created about him or the program and that is to be respected.
Sanders has received scrutiny as of late and people say it's bias. The Prime mob believes the same environment exists in most college football program across the county and no one is talking about those situations. Something to keep in mind is those programs don’t have a camera rolling on every moment, entertaining the world and leaving doors open for those on the outside to take a look behind the curtain. This allows people to see things that would be considered disturbing. It leaves some wondering why they aren’t being reported. We can honestly say that sometimes we see things that we want to go away, because the benefit right now is too great.
There are some people out there who considers themselves journalist and wanted to be truly relevant for so long. They don’t want their journalist independence to be threatened because they have created a relationship with a coach and built trust. So, they're unwilling to rock the boat that will prevent them from part of the next best thing.
Denver sports outlet mocks journalists questioning guns in Coach Prime's locker room
Colorado's tradition is something Coach Prime hasn’t held to a high regard since arriving in Boulder. Especially when it comes to the school fight song because of the verbiage at the end of the song. The Buffs fans have different variations of the song that is normally saying "F EM Up, F EM Up; instead of Buff em’ up , Go CU.
Many of the fans can understand that Coach Prime doesn’t curse. So, no one is willing to make a big stink about something that has been apart of the tradition. One question must be asked is how do you create rules for your players, but find a way to break the simplest one all the time?
The 'No Red' rule wasn't put into effect when Sanders arrived at Colorado. But some how the rival color shows up as part of the attire for the head coach. And its understood that it's a shade of the color wheel that coach likes. If we put tradition aside, we can say the red has nothing to do with anything Colorado. Who doesn’t like to celebrate something newly created? In this instance the new KFC commercial featured Coach Prime wearing the red cowboy hat, which was similar to the Nebraska Cornhuskers' mascot "Herbie."
Is the red Cowboy hat another petty move on Coach Prime's behalf toward Nebraska, who the Buffs play on Sept. 7th? If so, he one upped himself by expressing gratitude towards Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi for developing two transfer players that are now apart of the Colorado's defensive rotation. The relationship between Narduzzi and Coach Prime will never be looked at as a friendly game of horse shoes because of Narduzzi comments towards him because of recruiting tactics.
Hopefully, Coach Prime and his Buffs aren't looking past North Dakota State, who was No. 2 in FCS rankings this week. Those Bison football players are looking to make a name for themselves and handing Colorado their first lost of the season would do that. We'll see if this team has CU's fight song down by over the next two weeks. It's never to late to learn about traditions.