Patrick Surtain II tells Shedeur Sanders to 'Cancel out' the NFL Draft noise
Patrick Surtain II knows all about the pressures of being a second-generation football star.
As the son of former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr., the Denver Broncos defensive back understands the expectations and scrutiny that come with following in a legendary father’s footsteps. That’s why he had some words of advice for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who faces a similar challenge as the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Surtain encouraged Shedeur to “cancel out the noise” and remain focused on his own path. “You know who you are as a person,” Surtain told TMZ Sports. “All that matters is what you do on the field.” His advice reflects the reality of Shedeur’s journey—while his last name carries weight, his NFL future will be determined by his own play.
Shedeur enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most fascinating quarterback prospects. Unlike many modern dual-threat QBs, he thrives as a poised pocket passer with elite accuracy and sharp decision-making. His impressive football IQ, honed through mentorship from both his father and Tom Brady, allows him to dissect defenses and anticipate throwing windows at an advanced level. Though he doesn’t possess top-tier arm strength, his ability to throw with anticipation and precision makes him a strong fit for a structured pro-style offense.
With the NFL Draft approaching, Shedeur has a chance to achieve something even his father didn’t—being selected within the top five picks. Regardless of where he lands, his talent and preparation suggest he could become a franchise-caliber quarterback in the right system. The challenge now is proving that his success isn’t just about his name, but about his game.