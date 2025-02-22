Shedeur and Shilo Sanders opt to represent themselves in NFL negotiations, per report
As the NFL Draft process heats up, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders have made a unique decision—foregoing the hiring of an agent and opting to represent themselves, with their father, Deion Sanders, serving as their advisor.
According to a report by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL Players Association’s list of players and agents shows neither Sanders brother has hired representation, a move that aligns them with past high-profile players like Lamar Jackson and Caleb Williams.
SMAC Entertainment has represented the business interests for most of the Sanders family, including Deion, but it's unclear what role the agency will play as both Shedeur and Shilo move on to the next level.
For Shedeur, this decision comes at a crucial time. Expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the draft, his rookie contract will be largely structured by the league’s existing labor deal, minimizing the need for extensive negotiations.
Unlike Jackson, who slid to the 32nd pick amid pre-draft skepticism, Shedeur’s draft stock remains strong, and Deion’s influence will help counter any negative narratives. With his father’s backing, Shedeur has a powerful advocate to dispel what Deion often calls “bulljunk” and ensure that he enters the league in a strong position.
Shedeur Sanders won't attend 2025 NFL Draft
Shilo, on the other hand, faces a different path. Not invited to the NFL Combine, his draft position is uncertain. However, Deion’s experience as a Hall of Fame player and accomplished college coach provides a significant advantage in navigating the pre-draft process.
Former NFL All-Pro says Deion Sanders doesn't want Shedeur playing for Browns
While some players may benefit from an agent’s expertise, the Sanders brothers trust their father’s guidance. With Deion’s experience, connections, and outspoken nature, their decision to go without an agent seems less like a gamble and more like a calculated move.