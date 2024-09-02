Robert Griffin III throws shade at ESPN host after Colorado's opener gets 5M viewers
Colorado kicked off their 2024 season with a 31-26 win over North Dakota State on Thursday night, marking a solid start despite some rough patches. Deion Sanders entered his second season at the helm and managed to guide the Buffaloes to victory in a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Although the performance wasn’t flawless, it was still enough to get Colorado into the win column and maintain the buzz surrounding the program.
The Buffaloes’ game, broadcast on ESPN, drew impressive viewership, averaging 4.8 million viewers throughout the night. This strong audience turnout underscored the continued national interest in Colorado under Sanders' leadership.
After the ratings were released, former Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III took the opportunity to call out SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum, who had previously dismissed Colorado’s relevance ahead of the 2024 season. Finebaum’s comments had sparked controversy, especially given the excitement Sanders and his high-profile players have generated.
Deion Sanders responds to critics by selling out for Colorado
Colorado’s roster, highlighted by Sanders’ son, Shedeur and two-way standout Travis Hunter, has become a magnet for viewers. These star players are expected to keep fans engaged throughout the season, regardless of whether the team contends for a national title. The combination of Sanders’ charisma and the talent on the field makes the Buffaloes a must-watch team, challenging narratives about their relevance in college football.
Griffin’s response to Finebaum was a reminder that Sanders and Colorado are not just a passing story—they are here to stay. The season-opening win and the impressive viewership numbers are clear indicators that the Buffaloes are still drawing attention, proving the skeptics wrong as they continue their campaign under the bright lights.