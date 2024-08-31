Deion Sanders responds to critics by selling out for Colorado
Deion Sanders has never shied away from addressing his critics, consistently showing that he is aware of the conversations surrounding him. His public responses, often referred to as "pulling receipts," have become a trademark of his approach, expressing that he doesn’t forget the doubts and criticisms thrown his way.
Sanders first made headlines for this after leading Colorado to an upset victory over TCU in Week 1 of the 2023 season, and he repeated this tactic following their first win of the 2024 season against North Dakota State.
In a post shortly after the victory, Sanders directly addressed critics who have labeled him a sell out. Although the precise reason for his post was unclear, it likely responded to ongoing criticism of his decision to leave Jackson State abruptly for Colorado. This move sparked controversy, with some accusing Sanders of abandoning the HBCU community that he had previously championed.
Despite the backlash, Sanders’ impact on Colorado’s football program has been undeniable. During the 2023 season, Colorado experienced its first-ever sell-out for every game, a milestone that broke the program’s previous record set in 1996. His presence has revitalized the fanbase, drawing unprecedented attention and support to Boulder.
Deion Sanders told ESPN banned media member attacked his faith
Looking ahead, Colorado’s upcoming game against Nebraska is expected to continue this trend of sold out crowds. The matchup will feature Sanders’ son, Shedeur Sanders, facing off against Nebraska’s highly touted freshman quarterback, Dylan Raiola.
Colorado vs. Nebraska: Game Time and TV announced
This showdown of former Big 8 teams not only highlights the growing anticipation around the program but also underscores Sanders’ influence in making Colorado football a must-watch event. For Deion Sanders, every game is another opportunity to prove his critics wrong and to demonstrate why he is one of the most captivating figures in college football today.