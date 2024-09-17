Sanders brothers address the gaps with NIL and money in college sports
The implementation of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy has revolutionized college sports, allowing athletes to earn significant income while still in school.
Two prominent examples of athletes capitalizing on this opportunity are Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, who have already secured million-dollar deals before even entering the NFL. However, the emergence of such high earnings raises questions about the potential impact on team dynamics, as highlighted in a recent episode of the ‘Outta Pocket’ podcast hosted by former ESPN host and NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Griffin posed a thought-provoking question to the Sanders brothers, asking whether the pay disparities among teammates could create tension within the locker room. He specifically referenced the contrast between high-profile players like Shedeur, who drives a Tesla Cyberbeast, and lesser-known athletes may not have access to the same luxuries. Colorado’s star quarterback, addressed the concern by emphasizing that any issues depend on individual attitudes.
“It just depends on how you are. If you walking around being this big guy and all, then it’s like, all right, bro… It’s not even worth all that,” Shedeur stated, downplaying the potential for locker room drama.
Shilo, Colorado’s safety, echoed his brother’s sentiments, highlighting the importance of a strong brotherhood among teammates. He explained that his enjoyment of NIL benefits often extends to his teammates, whether by sharing rides or treating them to meals.
“If I’m riding around in something, they going to be riding around in it too, basically. So it’s not really just like flexing or nothing,” Shilo explained, emphasizing inclusivity over individualism.
Shedeur Sanders says "We know we're everybody's Super Bowl" in 2024
This humble approach from the Sanders brothers reflects their grounded mentality, which Griffin found refreshing. Shedeur further elaborated on their mindset, stressing the importance of equality among teammates. “You don’t ever make anybody feel less than. So if we’re ever anywhere, we should all feel the same. Like we should all feel equal,” he said, underscoring the value they place on mutual respect.
The Sanders brothers’ attitude is shaped by their upbringing, which emphasizes humility and shared success. As they prepare for Saturday's game against Baylor, their responses serve as a reminder that the true spirit of team sports goes beyond individual earnings and status symbols.