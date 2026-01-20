Xavier Weaver Gives Unfiltered Take About Deion Sanders

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Xaview Weaver spent the 2023 college football season with the Colorado Buffaloes. It was Weaver’s final season of eligibility and the same year Colorado coach Deion Sanders took over the program.

Weaver transferred to Colorado when Sanders took over, after spending four seasons at South Florida. Though Sanders was his head coach for just one season, Weaver sent a message to Colorado fans to trust what Sanders is doing for the program.

“Sko Buff. Don’t listen to the outside noise. Listen to Coach Prime. He got juice, he got the key,” Weaver said.

The Buffaloes finished with a 3-9 record, and despite the down year, Sanders and the Colorado staff are working to rebuild the team. Weaver is calling for fans to have faith in the Colorado coach, and with the team’s offseason moves so far and Sanders’ history, the program has the potential to improve in 2026.

Deion Sanders Has Shown He Can Turn A Program Around

In 2022, the Buffaloes finished with a 1-11 record, which led to the Buffaloes hiring Sanders from Jackson State.

Joining Sanders from Jackson State were former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. He also acquired players through the portal, including Weaver.

In Sanders’ first season, the Buffaloes went on to win four games, one of which was in week 1 against the then-ranked No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs. Although it was just four wins, the Buffaloes stayed competitive and showed improvement compared to before Sanders took over.

Just one year later, Sanders coached a team to a 9-4 record, going 7-2 in the Big 12. To turn a program around in two seasons is not easy, but Sanders showed Buffaloes fans that he can do it.

Colorado lost both their quarterback and Heisman winner following the 2024 season, with both moving to the NFL. The team lost its top four wide receivers as well, including Hunter, giving Sanders obstacles to overcome.

While the 2025 season was disappointing, Sanders has shown he can turn a program around and can do it again in 2026.

Why Colorado Has Potential In 2026

Although Colorado is entering another season with a new-looking roster, due to 37 outgoing transfers, there is much to be excited about. Colorado is up to 42 incoming transfers, filling in almost every position with players who can step right in and continue to develop.

Defensively, through both recruiting and the transfer portal, Colorado is bringing in players who can compete for playing time and improve the defense. The secondary is one area that must improve, notably with the departure of safety Tawfiq Byard and cornerback DJ McKinney.

Sanders and the staff have worked to bring in talent in the secondary, with the addition of players such as former Tennessee safety Boo Carter and Notre Dame cornerback Cree Thomas. The Buffaloes have also added notable defensive back Preston Ashley and athlete Alexander Ward through the 2026 recruiting class.

Offensively, the Buffaloes can improve immensely in the 2026 season. Colorado’s offense struggled to find consistency, and Sanders made a change, hiring offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion spent the 2024 season as head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets and built an explosive offense.

Colorado has struggled with the ground game since Sanders took over, but Marion’s history at Sacramento State indicates the Buffaloes' run game will improve. The Hornets averaged 262.6 yards per game in 2025.

Through the portal, the Buffaloes added running backs Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith, who followed Marion from Sacramento State. With the potential of the run game taking off, the overall offense can improve, setting up quarterback Julian Lewis for success.

Lewis only appeared in four games in 2024 as a true freshman, as Sanders has focused on his young quarterback’s development. The team has brought in talented wide receivers as well, including DeAndre Moore Jr., who is coming from the Texas Longhorns with proven playmaking skills.

With Lewis returning and the staff loading up weapons for him to throw to, Colorado's offense can take a step forward.

Although the 2025 season was disappointing for Colorado fans, Sanders is making the offseason moves needed to lead the program to success.

