Why Coaching In The NFL Does Not Make Sense For Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been with the program for three years. Since his son, former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, joined the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, there has been a debate about whether the Colorado coach would also move to the NFL.

One of the many NFL head coaching vacancies is the Cleveland Browns. Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho argues that the Brown’ should look into hiring Sanders to fill the vacant position.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

“If Shedeur is going to be the future, you’re not going to draft a quarterback; you can’t get [Fernando] Mendoza, it’s not a quarterback class. Who has always gotten the most out of Sheduer? Deion Sanders,” Acho said on Speakeasy.

While Acho’s point of the Browns’ quarterback seeing the most success with Sanders, a move to the NFL seems unlikely for the Colorado coach.

Deion Sanders Focuses on Rebuilding Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a season in which the team won just three games. From the Cleveland Browns’ perspective, it is hard to justify hiring a coach coming off a three-win season, but it also means Sanders is focused on rebuilding the Buffaloes for 2026.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and his father Deion Sanders on the sideline before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

2025 was Sanders' first season not coaching his son, as well as losing star cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter to the NFL. Losing a star player and starting quarterback is tough to overcome. The Buffaloes started three different quarterbacks in 2025, including true freshman Julian Lewis.

Lewis committed to Colorado from the 2025 recruiting class as a four-star quarterback. Sanders was careful to develop Lewis without throwing him into the fire of an inconsistent season. The Colorado coach shut Lewis down to close out the season to keep his redshirt, and it is unlikely for the Colorado coach to leave the program without seeing what Lewis can do in 2026.

MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback

MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events

MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

After the final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats, Sanders made a statement that the team's struggles would not happen again.

“I just told them, we won't be in this situation again. I promise you that, because I'm not happy with nothing right now,” Sanders said. “This fan base, school, Rick [George], everybody deserves much better than this, and they expected much better than this. I expected much better than this, and we'll give them much better than this starting tomorrow."

Nov 4, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

While Sanders' comments were before there was a job opening with the Browns, in his statement, Sanders was focused on the future and turning the program around in 2026.

Since the transfer portal opened up, Sanders and the staff have been active in bringing in athletes they believe can make an impact on the roster. The Buffaloes have reached 42 incoming transfers, filling in their needed positions.

With the effort Sanders and the staff are putting in to rebuild the roster, it would make sense for the Colorado coach to stick with the team in 2026 despite the chance to work with his son again.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Has Expressed Disinterest In Coaching NFL Level

In addition to sticking with the Buffaloes, coaching in the NFL may not be something Sanders wants to do. In 2025, when there were speculations about whether Sanders would coach the NFL, he explained he could not do it.

"I couldn't coach pro ball," Sanders said on “We Got Time Today” last February. “I couldn't coach pro ball, because the way they practice, the way they go about it, I couldn't take it. As a man, and as a football enthusiast, and I care about the game.”

Just a month after saying he could not coach in the NFL, Sanders agreed to a contract extension with Colorado, signing him through the 2029 season. Although if Sanders were to make the move to the NFL, it would likely be to coach his sons, it would not make sense for the move to happen this year.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES