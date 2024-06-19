Shedeur Sanders compared to Aaron Rodgers for "Slow AF" running style in practice
Shedeur Sanders is taking the offseason period to work on his craft. While the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been the center of attention for a report about his aspiring rap career and the latest Nike release, he continues to work on all the small things to improve his game.
There is never a dull moment in Boulder, especially when it comes to the players on the practice field. Sanders wanted his teammates to keep the noise to a minimum before he ran sprints on Monday. However, they had a lot to say after he took off and instantly critiqued his style as a "Slow as F*** Aaron Rodgers" via Well Off Media.
It is safe to say that won't make it to the final cut for his NFL Draft evaluation later this year. Nonetheless it's good to see the Buffs coming together and bonding before the start of the season. In all seriousness, as a runner, Sanders wisely knows when to take off but is not as fast or sudden as his dad was in the "Prime Time" era.
Sanders surpassed 10,000 yards in his collegiate career, which is undoubtedly a plus on his resume. And he's one of the most precision-based passers when he has time to throw. The Buffs offensive line should be sturdier this season than it was in 2023 and it should lead to a career-year for Coach Prime's son. Make no mistake about it, Sanders will be on the No. 1 pick radar for next year's draft. His biggest threat for the top spot is Georgia QB Carson Beck, who’s also projected to go in the top 10 in several mock drafts.
Sanders and the Buffs are less than 70 days away from the start of the 2024 football season. They'll face FCS powerhouse North Dakota State at Folsom Field on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV: ESPN).