Shedeur Sanders defends Will Howard after subpar NFL Combine performance
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders came to the defense of Ohio State's Will Howard following a mixed showing at this weekend's NFL Scouting Combine. Sanders, widely considered a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, took to social media to back Howard, pointing out the challenges quarterbacks face at the combine.
"I don’t understand y’all hating on Will Howard," Sanders wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "He just won a natty. It’s hard to throw to WR’s that you don’t know, everyone run routes different." Sanders’ comment highlights the difficulty of stepping into a high-stakes environment and throwing to unfamiliar receivers, a dynamic that often leads to inconsistent performances.
Howard, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship, threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 16 games during his senior season at OSU. Despite those impressive numbers, his combine performance drew mixed reviews. While he connected with receivers during parts of his session, he missed several passes, including a few deep throws.
The NFL Combine presents unique challenges for quarterbacks, as they are asked to throw to receivers they have no prior chemistry with. Sanders and fellow top prospect Cam Ward chose to skip throwing at the combine, opting instead to showcase their talents at their Pro Days, where they can work with familiar receivers. This strategy often results in a more polished performance, avoiding the potential pitfalls of the combine setting.
Howard remained upbeat despite the criticism, describing his performance as "decent" during an interview with Stacey Dales on NFL Network. "I'm my own biggest critic, so I feel like there were some things I could clean up," Howard said. "But overall, I think I showed that I can spin the ball with the best."
Sanders also had a message for the critics during his interview session on Friday morning.
“You think I’m worried about what critics say or what people got to say? You know who my dad is? They hated on him too, Sanders said. So, without people hating, it’s not normal for us.”
Sanders' support not only sheds light on the challenges quarterbacks face at the combine but also underscores the camaraderie among top prospects as they navigate the scrutiny of the pre-draft process.