Shedeur Sanders' top Madden team could make him the next franchise QB
Shedeur Sanders is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado star is widely projected to be a first-round selection, with some analysts believing he could go as high as No. 1 overall. With at least six of the top ten teams in need of a franchise quarterback, Sanders is in high demand alongside University of Miami signal-caller Cam Ward.
The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick and could take a quarterback, but Sanders has shown a strong preference for the Cleveland Browns. He even admitted that they are his go-to team in Madden, citing their scheme and playstyle as reasons he enjoys using them. Conveniently, the Browns also own the No. 2 pick, making a potential pairing between Sanders and Cleveland a real possibility.
"I like how they move around on there," said Sanders via Well Off Media while out in Las Vegas. "I like the setup."
While NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently projected Cam Ward to the Browns, other analysts still link Sanders to Cleveland or the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. Sanders took issue with being projected to Las Vegas, suggesting he may have other preferences for his NFL destination.
If Cleveland does select Sanders, it could mark the beginning of a significant rebuild. The Deshaun Watson experiment has largely failed, and Myles Garrett has expressed his dissatisfaction, which could lead to major roster changes. Sanders would have the opportunity to take over immediately as the face of the franchise, offering Browns fans hope for a fresh start at quarterback.
Ultimately, the decision lies with Cleveland’s front office. Will they see Sanders as the answer to their quarterback woes, or will they opt for another position of need? One thing is certain—wherever Sanders lands, he will bring star power, talent, and confidence to the next level.