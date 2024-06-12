Shilo Sanders "cannot wait" to tell his side of bankruptcy case, according to attorney
Shilo Sanders is about to hit the next step in his bankruptcy filing. The Colorado Buffaloes safety owes an $11.8 million in a judgment stemming from injuries he allegedly caused in a 2015 incident to John Darjean, who was a security guard at his high school in Dallas.
Sanders was a 15-year old student at the time, but "cannot wait for trial to share his side of story," his attorney, Victor Vital, told 247Sports' Carl Reed.
"We have seen the recent press coverage; however, we will not litigate this case in the media," Vital said in a statement. "We have been, and will continue to be, open and cooperative with the United States Bankruptcy Trustee in all aspects of the bankruptcy case. It is important to recognize that this is a civil proceeding as a result of a default judgment against Shilo. Since he did not have the opportunity to present his case, the trial in the bankruptcy court will be the avenue for Shilo to present evidence of what happened and we look forward to vindicating Shilo's rights in court."
Sanders was a no-show for the trial while at Jackson State in 2022, forcing the court to enter a multi-million dollar default judgement against him. In an attempt to "wipe his slate clean", Coach Prime's son started the bankruptcy process in October of last year, according to court filings.
Since then, Sanders' assets have come into question with Darjean's attorneys asking about his NIL deals and jewelry. There were at least 32 times that Shilo left off any mention of NIL offerings, according to the schedule. Also, the statement by Vital comes after Shilo, along with his brothers, Deion Jr. and Shedeur, participated in an event at The Truck Ranch with each receiving a custom pickup truck valued at over $100K.
Darjean worked at Triple A Academy in Dallas and filed a lawsuit against the Sanders family in June 2016. Shilo's parents, Deion and Pilar Sanders, were dropped from the case after he was no longer a minor. Sanders allegedly assaulted Darjean after he refused to hand over his cellphone, which was at the direction of Deion Sanders, who asked Darjean to prevent Shilo from calling his mom at school. Sanders "slammed his elbow into Darjean's chest and continued to hit Darjean after he fell," according to court documents. Sanders' attorneys have since moved to seal records in the case.
Sanders remains out with a left shoulder injury that required surgery after CU's Spring Game in April. He'll likely miss a portion of his final season in Boulder.