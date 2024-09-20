Shilo Sanders out vs. Baylor after "play for clicks" scheme didn't work
The Colorado Buffaloes will be without safety Shilo Sanders for the second straight week. And thankfully, social media views don’t accelerate healing factors. After breaking his forearm against Nebraska, Coach Prime’s middle son told Well Off Media, “If this video gets 200,000 views, I’m playing this week.” It did, but the team doctor wasn’t buying it the “Play for click” troll job in exchange for a clean bill of health.
Sanders, the CEO of the Headache Gang was observing practice from the indoor facility in Boulder throughout the week. He did have his right arm heavily fortified with a cast when he dropped the comment. Both Shilo and Deion Sanders Jr immediately started laughing almost hysterically at the notion that Colorado plays for clicks, along with that being a miracle healing power. There’s no scenario where Shilo could be ready to play after a broken bone in only two weeks. Either way, it’s another quality example of providing content for the trolls and fantastic.
On Wednesday, Shilo provided an update on his status. However, the moment he uttered, “We got over 200,000 views…” CU’s training staff ghosted him. By the time Shilo said “This is the head trainer,” he was nowhere to be found and clearly not even entertaining the idea. Bucky can be heard saying he’ll go ask, but that was the last we’d see from the head trainer in that video.
Deion Sanders offered his thoughts of Shilo’s recovery.“Knowing Shilo… Shilo has God in his corner I’m telling you,” Sanders said in a press conference last week.“I’ve never seen nothing like it, the healing ability. Shilo was out four, four and half months with a knee surgery. I mean, that’s how quickly he came back. Then coming back from a shoulder surgery as well. Shilo is… he has the hand of God on him. So, I would say 2-3 weeks.”
Shedeur Sanders warned of Kardashian curse after meet up in Boulder
As it stands currently, Shilo Sanders does appear on the Baylor game depth chart as a third-string option. His name is italicized as being injured but it’s there. He might dress, but will be out against Baylor. But could be ready for game action in Orlando vs. UCF next week. Putting Shilo’s return firmly within the recovery window Coach Prime provided earlier this month.
Colorado welcomes Baylor to Folsom Field this Saturday as they begin Big 12 play. Kick off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.