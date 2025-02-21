Shilo Sanders takes NFL Combine snub personal, hires analytics team
Shilo Sanders is using his NFL Combine snub as fuel to prove himself to scouts and teams. The Colorado Buffaloes safety, son of head coach Deion Sanders, didn’t receive an invitation to the prestigious scouting event in Indianapolis, but instead of dwelling on it, he decided to take matters into his own hands.
Sanders brought in Zybek Sports, a company responsible for timing the 40-yard dash at the combine, to conduct official drills on Colorado’s campus. The entire process was documented and shared on his YouTube channel, emphasizing his determination to showcase his athleticism.
“I didn’t get invited to the combine, but I brought the combine to me,” Sanders stated in his video, signaling that he’s not letting the oversight derail his NFL dreams.
With Zybek Sports providing official timing data, Sanders now has results comparable to those of players in Indianapolis. This move aligns with his strategy to impress scouts ahead of Colorado’s pro day, where he’ll get another opportunity to demonstrate his skills in front of NFL personnel.
Despite not being projected as an early-round pick, Sanders remains a viable prospect. He led Colorado in tackles in 2023 and made a strong impression at the East-West Shrine Bowl. His work with Zybek Sports could enhance his draft stock, potentially placing him among the top 20% of defensive backs in speed metrics.
The NFL draft kicks off on April 24 in Green Bay, and whether Sanders hears his name called or signs as an undrafted free agent, he’s proving he belongs in the league.