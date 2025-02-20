Deion Sanders moves past 150 years of NFL experience on Colorado staff
Deion Sanders continues to add to the impressive NFL pedigree of his Colorado coaching staff, building a group with more than 150 years of combined experience in the league. This includes time spent as players, coaches, and front office personnel, with the staff boasting an incredible resume of three Pro Football Hall of Famers, five Super Bowl rings, and 22 Pro Bowl appearances.
One of the latest additions to the staff is Domata Peko, a 15-year NFL veteran who played primarily for the Cincinnati Bengals. Peko, who also had stints with the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, and Arizona Cardinals, brings a wealth of experience to Colorado’s defensive line. He steps into the role vacated by Damione Lewis, who left for Miami, his alma mater. Peko spent last season working with the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff and now transitions into college coaching under Sanders.
Peko will be joined by Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp, who has been working as a graduate assistant for Colorado. Sapp’s presence on the coaching staff is another example of Sanders prioritizing NFL experience, particularly among those who excelled at the highest level. Another Hall of Famer, running backs coach Marshall Faulk, was added earlier this month, bringing his elite football mind and vast knowledge of offensive schemes to the program.
Warren Sapp says Miami wanted '20 hours per day' for same role with Deion Sanders
Colorado’s defensive coordinator, Robert Livingston, also has an NFL background, having worked as an assistant coach for the Bengals. His familiarity with Peko from their Cincinnati days should help ease the transition.
Giants reportedly have concerns with Shedeur Sanders and the 'shadow' of Prime
With Sanders leading the way, the Buffaloes continue to position themselves as an attractive landing spot for top recruits eager to learn from some of the best to ever play the game. The NFL influence at Colorado has never been stronger.