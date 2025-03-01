Skip Bayless puts Shedeur Sanders over 'washed up' Aaron Rodgers for Giants
Skip Bayless didn't hold back when commenting on the New York Giants' quarterback situation following Matthew Stafford's return to the Los Angeles Rams amid trade speculation. With Stafford off the market, the Giants have reportedly set their sights on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Bayless made it clear he thinks the Giants should look elsewhere.
"Congrats to the Rams for keeping Matt Stafford for another season," Bayless wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "He'll be worth it. So, now the Giants are interested in Aaron Rodgers? Why? Washed. What if Shedeur is there at 3?"
Rodgers, who recently turned 41, is coming off a season with the New York Jets where he started all 17 games, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns—both top-three marks in Jets history.
However, the Jets made it known they would not be moving forward with Rodgers under center. Head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey released a statement thanking Rodgers for his leadership while signaling a new direction for the franchise.
For Bayless, the answer lies not in a 41-year-old quarterback but in Shedeur Sanders, one of the most intriguing prospects of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur has carved his own path under the guidance of both his father and legendary quarterback Tom Brady. He offers a polished pocket-passing skill set, a rarity in today's NFL, which leans heavily toward dual-threat quarterbacks.
With the Giants holding the No. 3 overall pick, Bayless believes New York should take a long look at Sanders. Given his pedigree and pro-ready style, Sanders could provide the Giants with a long-term solution at quarterback—a chance to reset the franchise with a young, dynamic talent rather than a short-term fix in Rodgers.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, and Bayless will undoubtedly be watching closely to see if his preferred choice becomes a reality.