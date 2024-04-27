The "Prime Effect" strikes again with Nike Air Diamond Turf 96 shock drop sellouts
Deion Sanders has another reason to celebrate a one-of-a-kind weekend in Boulder. Nike set up shop for shock drops of Prime's Nike Air Diamond Turf 96 "Varsity Maize" on CU's campus and in Atlanta this week. Both of the events sold out with massive crowds. This comes right before CU's Black and Gold Spring Game.
It was initially reported that Nike would be pushing out the release of Sanders' famed retro signature shoes this week, but they decided on a mid-summer date, according to sources. As of now, they're expected to hit the market on June 14. The Boulder drop was the third since the initial one during the week of the Super Bowl. About five months ahead of schedule with the projected release date.
Nike also plans to outfit the entire Colorado Buffaloes football team with Diamond Turf 3 cleats. There were a select number of players who had them last season, including Shedeur Sanders and Cormani McClain, who recently entered the transfer portal. This will be the first release of a few in the Diamond Turf series going into 2025.
The Sanders family was present in a meeting with Nike in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl and gave their feedback for the rollout. Each sneaker will have a story behind the inspiration with gold being a part of every release. The white and black DT3 colorway models will be available later this year.
This series of drops adds to Coach Prime's weekend with a talent show, Lil Wayne concert, and a mix of celebrities for the Spring Game. The Black and Gold event will kick off at Folsom Field at 3 p.m. ET on the Pac-12 Network.