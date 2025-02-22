Travis Hunter and Cam Ward 'battle over clicks' during NFL Draft training session
Throughout the offseason, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders have been engaged in a series of competitive workouts, exchanging playful but intense trash talk.
Their rivalry extends beyond the gym, with discussions ranging from postseason awards to who throws the better ball and, most importantly, who will emerge as the superior NFL prospect. While their competitiveness is expected, the entry of Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter into the mix has added an extra layer of entertainment to their interactions.
Hunter, like Ward, is an Adidas athlete, and the two linked up for a training session this week. Though they performed separate workouts, their exchanges continued across the gym, with Hunter and Ward shouting at each other from a distance.
One of the standout moments came when Ward jokingly accused Hunter of only doing one workout a day. While it was all in good fun, the claim was almost laughable—Hunter is widely regarded as one of the most well-conditioned athletes in football at any level. Even if he trained just once a week, his stamina and endurance wouldn’t be questioned by any NFL scout.
The lighthearted banter took an unexpected turn when Ward and Hunter found themselves standing in front of several large TVs, scrolling through highlight reels. What started as casual trash talk quickly escalated into a debate over whose highlights were more impressive.
Ward, ever the competitor, declared, “My four-minute (highlight) is better than your seven-minute. You talking Jackson State? Anybody could play FCS. I played FCS. Highlights from a loss never count."
Former NFL All-Pro says Deion Sanders doesn't want Shedeur playing for Browns
While their discussion was purely subjective, it underscored the elite talent of both players. Ward is a dynamic quarterback with an uncanny ability to make off-platform throws, drawing comparisons to NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Hunter, on the other hand, is a rare two-way player capable of making game-changing plays on both offense and defense.
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward exchange heated jabs during workout
As draft prospects, they both have plenty of jaw-dropping highlights, but as far as pure spectacle goes, few—if any—can match the uniqueness of Travis Hunter’s film.