Warren Sapp hilariously hassles Deion Sanders over rare collectable
There's only one place in America where you'll find two Pro Football Hall of Fame players working together on the same coaching staff. It's rare and one of the reasons why Colorado boasts the most NFL experience in the college ranks. While Deion Sanders oversees Warren Sapp as a graduate assistant, the two longtime friends never skip a beat when they're around each other.
Sanders was talking about his recent work in the studio with Death Row Records when QBK picked the perfect time to talk about Deion in his Prime. Sapp took the conversation towards a salesman pitch, offering Coach Prime his own piece of retro NIL and a reminder of when he had a full head of hair to go around.
"I have a perfect 10 rookie card for you," Sapp said. I'll send it to you. A perfect 10 Yankee with a nice Easy E up there up top." Sapp threw out a reference to Sanders' jheri curl during his early days in MLB. He went on to say he didn't have a curl because, unlike Sanders, he couldn't afford the popular style of the late 80s.
Sapp officially joined Coach Prime's staff this year and looks to play a role in helping CU in the trenches. The Miami, Fla native has taken on this new chapter in his life and is ready to get more coaching experience. It's part of the "Prime Effect" by having a path that wouldn't be available otherwise.
Colorado prepares for the start of the 2024 football season in less than 100 days. They'll have a doozy right out of the gate with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State coming to Boulder on Thursday, August 29. The Bison have a history of pulling off FBS upsets and will present a stiff challenge to open year two of Coach Prime's Power Four tenure.